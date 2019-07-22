496685059

Eighty-nine percent of surveyed Americans say they are proud of our armed forces. Pamela Moore

 Pamela Moore

The altar to freedom is paid for by the blood of American kids. But, who cares in Washington? In D.C., it’s all about votes at any cost.

The Democrats and Republicans are playing their normal games only because 18-year-old kids dying in some Third World country are making that possible.

Carl Howlett, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center

Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags