The altar to freedom is paid for by the blood of American kids. But, who cares in Washington? In D.C., it’s all about votes at any cost.
The Democrats and Republicans are playing their normal games only because 18-year-old kids dying in some Third World country are making that possible.
Carl Howlett, Tulsa
