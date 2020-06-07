A matter of perspective: I was born in 1950. I went through the troubled 1960s. We rioted. We were mad at segregation, at lynchings, Vietnam.
I lived through flower children, drugs, sex and rock 'n' roll. We made mistakes, but we changed the world, sometimes in good ways, sometimes in bad.
What we did was to improve race relations and end an unjust war.
Today I see people of color in positions of leadership and power that I would have never believed in when I was 10 years old. I see young people of color being accepted for their talents.
That is my perspective.
Today, the people in the streets are young and multi-racial. They grew up in a world where they see people of color as people. They see injustice in judicial systems, economic systems, educational systems and social systems.
They don’t see lynchings but they see Tamir Rice, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
They see the rich getting richer at the expense of the poor getting poorer, a broken educational system and jobs slipping away.
They are intent in righting the wrongs we have left behind.
We rioted to change the world for racial equality and for the just use of war power. Would we riot for George Floyd?
A matter of perspective.
Editor's note: David Phillips is the executive director of the 1st Step Male Diversion Program.
