I learned that not all young people are self-centered and only think about themselves, as we hear from media and television.
About noon Nov. 26, my wife and I were having lunch at the Apple Barrel near 61st Street and Mingo Road when a young man came to our booth and thanked me for my service.
While leaving, he said, “By the way, your lunch is paid for.”
I attempted to get his name from the waitress but found that he had paid cash.
I’m hoping this will send the message in Tulsa that some young people are not only patriotic but also generous, from a thankful veteran.
