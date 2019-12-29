It isn’t the lack of a draft that has dried up recruitment but the lack of leadership that can discern the real threats that face us (Brig. Gen. Ed Wheeler: Is Richard Nixon's volunteer army obsolete?, Dec. 5).
We have been engaged in one or more hot wars for the lifetime of the entire generation that the column so blithely contends to be lacking patriotism. The Washington Post recently published a series, The Afghanistan Papers, based on confidential documents hidden by our government, revealing the deception perpetrated by our military and civilian leaders to maintain the myth (some would say “lie”) that hundreds of billions of dollars and thousands of U.S. lives have been and are making a positive difference. To most draft-age Americans, this expose was not breaking news.
The 2001 attacks prompted an outpouring of sacrifice and duty among young Americans, which persisted even as our military adventures were perverted in Iraq by the George W. Bush administration. That potential hasn’t disappeared. You will once again see the young line up to volunteer to serve — but not while a war with no discernable mission and no end in sight continues to bog us down, deplete our treasury and bankrupt our values.
Young people today have more wisdom than all the retired generals and flag-draped politicians. Have no doubt: They are already fighting for their, and our, well-being and safety: for affordable education and health care, a sustainable planet, equal rights and justice. Those are the battles they bravely wage — no draft needed.
Rena Guay, Oklahoma City