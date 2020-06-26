Trump Tulsa 2016 (copy)

In this 2016 file photo, Donald Trump addressed a crowd during a rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File

Should I be surprised that Trump very publicly proclaims that facilitating mail-in voting is the "biggest risk" to his reelection?

His version of democracy continues to be self-serving!

Mike Wood, Tulsa

