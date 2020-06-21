I was disheartened by the recent survey on willingness to get a future COVID-19 vaccine, in which only 55% of likely voters would get the vaccine.
I was especially concerned about the remarks from David McLain, the chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, who said he didn't think he would get the vaccine because he is "healthy, has no pre-existing conditions or immune problems."
He shows a lack of understanding of how a vaccine program works.
Vaccines are one of greatest success stories in public health. Two to three million deaths are averted every year through the use of vaccines, many of those are children.
The primary function of a vaccine program is achieving "herd immunity," so that spread of the disease is kept under control.
Achieving herd immunity requires a 70% to 90% of the population to be immune, either by infection or immunization.
For COVID-19, a disease that has a death rate 10 times higher than the flu, achieving this through infection will overwhelm a health care system and kill many — young and old, healthy and chronically ill.
The much better route is through vaccination, but that requires the majority of people to get the vaccine.
Choosing to not get the vaccine because you are healthy is a uninformed response to a global problem that will take all of us working together to conquer.
Editor's Note: Dr. Martina Jelley holds a master's degree in public health and serves as a professor and vice chair for research at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa School of Community Medicine. She also holds the Julian Rothbaum chair for community health research.
