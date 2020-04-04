Missing your favorite restaurant, bar or nail salon? Me too!
I agree with all the business closings, but hopefully that won't last more than two or three weeks. Then what?
Rather than open for business as before, a gradual reopening might be necessary.
I wouldn't be entirely comfortable walking into any crowded establishment in the near future.
Let's allow these businesses to operate at 50% capacity at first.
In that way, we could maintain our social distancing and hopefully see some of our favorite service workers go back to work, sooner rather than later, and we could once again enjoy a night out.
Heaven knows, we all need it!
