Scouting problems
It finally happened; the Boy Scouts of America filed for reorganization under the bankruptcy laws.
As a youth, I was an active Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
The news shocked me, but did not surprise me.
A number of years ago the Scout program yielded to public pressure and began to allow gay adult leaders.
I asked myself how this could be?
I felt at that time that this decision was bad.
However, at that time I was still working and did nothing serious to change it.
A couple of years ago, the Scout program yielded again to public pressure and began to accept female members.
Again, I asked myself how this could be?
How does one reconcile female membership with the name Boy Scouts?
Since then, several large and small church denominations have withdrawn sponsorship of the Scouting programs.
News said they filed because of the multitude of sexual abuse claims against the Scouts.
How do the Scouts reconcile this avoidance of legal claims with the Scout Law and Oath “... to keep myself morally straight” and “to be trustworthy?”
I was a Scout adult leader while my boys were growing up.
What happened to the extensive background investigation I went through before I was accepted as an adult leader?
K. Mike Clark, Bartlesville
Climate change debunked
Many scientists, academia, media, science journals, celebrities, politicians and others believe we face a climate crisis.
This belief is based on a possible 3-degree Celsius temperature increase from the Industrial Revolution to the end of this century.
The theory is based on doubling the amount of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere.
There are at least two problems with this theory.
We don’t know the temperatures back then or now.
There were few weather thermometers 300 years ago, so scientists depend on proxy data and computer models.
Half of the current global temperatures are created by computers.
What do we know?
The planet has endured thousands of climate changes over the past 4.5 billion years and will continue in the future.
We know the planet went through warming period about A.D. 900 to about A.D. 1350.
The planet gradually cooled for about 500 years until about 1850.
The climate changes in cycles, some long, some short.
Since these two major climate periods, the planet has sustained several shorter warming and cooling events.
In fact, the world went through three distinct warming/cooling events in the 20th century.
Most of the previous climate changes happened when carbon dioxide was very low compared to today.
All of the climate myths, such as polar ice melt, sea level rise, extreme weather events, record heating, ocean acidification and others have all been debunked.
In summary, we do not have a climate crisis or catastrophe.
However, we do have a crisis in data manipulation, media misinformation and scientific exaggeration.
Dale Hartz, Tulsa