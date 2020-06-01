Trump right on China
I never thought I’d agree with President Donald Trump on anything
But, first, Trump was correct in stopping the federal and military retirement investment boards from investing in a fund that supports China’s military and cyber efforts against the U.S. and its allies.
If the boards are concerned with fiduciary obligations, fix that with legislation.
Second, Trump has threatened to, and should, decouple the U.S. and Chinese economies so as to restrict China’s use of and access to U.S. technology, research and investment.
China’s admission to the World Trade Organization was a mistake.
China pledged to stop anti-competitive practices but blatantly continues to manipulate its currency and subsidize Chinese companies to compete unfairly.
China’s clear objective is to monopolize industries and technologies that it deems crucial to its global ambitions. A striking example is China’s subsidies of its own rare-earth companies that led to China’s monopolization of that industry.
So, I applaud Trump’s efforts to stop technology transfer to China, restrict access of Chinese citizens and surrogates to critical U.S. technology, mirror China’s regulatory and governmental requirements for Chinese companies to do business in the U.S., impose tariffs to level the playing field in industries and technologies that China subsidizes, move government and military critical supply chains out of China through tariffs and subsidies, and re-establish critical supply chains with our allies (if we still have any).
The U.S. open-market economy is incompatible with China’s control economy.
Totalitarian control of an economy has a price, and China’s bill is due.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa
Fix dog import system
As a U.S. Department of Agriculture commercial breeder, I must test new dogs coming in my kennel with a health screen for a list of diseases.
Why would we not on imports with no history?
This is a public health issue. Rescue dogs are exempt from these screenings.
The word “rescue” doesn’t carry a magic wand to clear diseases. Diseases know no boundaries.
We have the fundamental duty to protect fellow humans. Protect those within our great nation.
More than 1 million dogs are imported into the U.S. each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet only about 1% of these dogs are screened for serious diseases.
We would not tolerate this lack of oversight for cattle, poultry or swine arriving in the U.S., and we should not tolerate it for the animals who are our closest companions.
The U.S. dog import system is broken. Rabies, canine flu and brucellosis, screwworm and a host of other diseases, parasites and vector-borne diseases already have been carried into the country by imported dogs.
Please support the Healthy Dog Importation Act (HR 6921). Protect our pets, America’s livestock and the people who live and work with animals.
Kacy Hayes, Chelsea
Troubling virus response
President Donald Trump is using each of these behaviors: spreading disinformation, quashing dissent, politicizing independent institutions, amassing executive power, delegitimizing communities and corrupting elections in his response to the novel coronavirus.
Now the nation has been treated to the troubling sight of men with assault rifles protesting lockdowns in response to the pandemic.
These demonstrations reached a crowning moment when armed protesters entered a capitol building and exhibited a scene of fury and intimidation. They claimed to be expressing the democratic rights of free speech and gun ownership.
But this is an undemocratic form of demonstration. While these armed protesters benefited from the rule of law, they may have intentionally undermined it.
This is not a football player taking a knee, which the president called an expletive.
This social unrest is the other virus a nation has to deal with.
Where is this leading?
When dealing with a virus, there are four questions to be answered. What caused it? What sustains it? How to combat it? How to get rid of it?
The protesters want to reopen. But there are other responses to consider: revise, rethink, relearn and repair American civic and social rhetoric.
When you inject poison into the political bloodstream, there is an alienation of the truth and critical thinking is exhausted.
James Madison, a founding father, wrote, “Civic ethics of civility, moderation and compromise are designed to push people toward accommodation.”
Freedom comes from moderation, not from crowds.
John Edelmann, Tulsa