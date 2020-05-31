Teachers are making our children’s world greater moment by moment.
They went above and beyond for their students during this global crisis. In a very short period of time, they built an incredible distance learning system to bond with the kids.
They created an inviting and exciting environment for our kids, wading far beyond letters and numbers.
They were providing an amazing experience: The gift of being known.
They took the time to listen to their stories about building cool forts, family pets, fantastic tooth fairy visits, fun science projects and so much more during hectic Zoom calls.
They made a huge difference in how our little ones can greet each obstacle and face each day of this pandemic.
The system just required a few steps, but they ran a full marathon, spreading hope and nurturing dreams. Thanks teachers!
