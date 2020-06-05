We need to consider the cost of the overseas wars we might get in.
A single long-range anti-ship missile costs $3 million. A single AIM 120 air-to-air missile costs $1 million.
Our invasion of Iraq cost us trillions of dollars.
How much do you think a war with China would cost? How many trillions of dollars will it take to fight Iran and Russia?
There are a lot of new weapons on the battlefield, and we don't know for sure how they will perform.
The Russians have built an excellent S 400 surface-to-air missile system. We don't know for sure how our F-35 strike fighters will fare against it.
We know that even if we won a war with these countries, it would still cost us many trillions of dollars. We could get hit with a tsunami of debt.
We need to think very hard before we try to fight Russia, China or Iran.
Tom Palmer, Watts
