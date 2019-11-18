Trump Impeachment

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, questions top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, at the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Since 2014, when Russian incursion began in Ukraine, 13,000 Ukrainians have died. According to live impeachment proceedings, one to two a week die there in the war with Russia. The Defense Department has gone on record that U.S. security assistance to Ukraine is helping them in the fight.

The president of the United States held up congressionally approved aid to Ukraine for months as he waited for their assurance they would investigate a political rival in his reelection bid. So as Trump played politics, Ukrainians died. Some of whom may have been saved if American military assistance had been in place. There's nothing presidential about this sad story. American and world security demand better than this.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Editorial Pages Editor

Wayne is the editorial pages editor of the Tulsa World and a political columnist. A fourth-generation Oklahoman, he previously served as the World’s city editor for 13 years and as a reporter at the state Capitol of four years. Phone: 918-581-8308