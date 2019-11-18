Since 2014, when Russian incursion began in Ukraine, 13,000 Ukrainians have died. According to live impeachment proceedings, one to two a week die there in the war with Russia. The Defense Department has gone on record that U.S. security assistance to Ukraine is helping them in the fight.
The president of the United States held up congressionally approved aid to Ukraine for months as he waited for their assurance they would investigate a political rival in his reelection bid. So as Trump played politics, Ukrainians died. Some of whom may have been saved if American military assistance had been in place. There's nothing presidential about this sad story. American and world security demand better than this.
