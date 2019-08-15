Heartsick ICE raids
I am heartsick after seeing the story about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Mississippi.
I was unable to finish. I am of a generation once removed from the Greatest Generation of the World War II era.
I grew up knowing how proud I was to be an American.
I also have read about and seen pictures of the Gestapo roundups of the Jewish people and others Hitler deemed disposable.
Now I look at the faces of the children who do not understand what is going on and have no idea what will happen to them.
I cannot believe that people looking at the news cannot see the correlation between the two.
These immigrants are living here illegally. I get that.
But when you look at the detention centers along the border and then look at this ICE raid, it’s beginning to remind me of those World War II photos, even in the camps. The pictures are eerily similar.
Is this what we have turned into since President Trump took office?
We are a nation of immigrants. How can we treat people who only want to work and support their families this way?
Give them a chance to live the American Dream, or is that dream dead?
Kathy Larsen,
Collinsville
Enjoyed old memory
Letter writer Mike Sheehan of Collinsville brought tears to my eyes (“Memorable Conversation after moon walk,” July 31).
Sheehan’s grandmother’s conversation hit on my life as well as many other lives, I’m sure.
Her life experiences from covered wagon days to the men walking on the moon registered with so many of our older generation and partially a part of my ever-grateful life.
I’ve lived to see and adapt to colored television, cruise control, computers, cellphones, email and so many other changes.
Oh, yes! My granddaughters call me a techie now!
Thank you to Sheehan for sharing his story with us, and thanks to the Tulsa World editor for printing this inspiring letter to remember the “years of our lives.”
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Concerned Democrat
I am a Democrat who is terribly concerned about what is happening in our country these days.
What I have to say may not be appreciated by all, but I am determined to get those on the other side of the aisle who seem to be asleep to wake up and smell the fireworks.
First, we already know our president was elected with the help of Russians.
Second, the minute he took office he decided he could do anything he wants. He has decided that he is above the law regardless of the consequences.
He has an uncontrolled desire to tell lies regardless of their effect. He thinks he can get rid of anyone he wants, especially if they do not give him the loyalty he demands or are a threat.
He has a habit of demeaning anyone regardless of their service to this country. He is a bigot.
I seriously believe our president is bent on becoming a dictator. Think about it.
He is already taking lessons from his close friends in Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia.
In the next presidential election, if you can’t see your way to vote Democratic, simply don’t vote.
Wilfred Sanditen, Tulsa