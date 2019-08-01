Challenge labels
What happened to truth in advertising? Current labels must be challenged.
The liberal Democrats have joined with the socialists so that there is little difference between a European socialist and a Democrat.
The conservative Republicans have been unified as the tea party.
Many old conservative Democrats are calling themselves Republicans and are being led by Donald Trump. Of course, some true Republicans are upset and have been labeled as Never Trumpers.
Progressive folks aren’t, and those endorsing the Green New Deal are definitely green.
Democrats say and do whatever they can to sway public sentiment and hopefully win political power. Backed by the mainstream and social media, they draw attention away from the content of presidential comments. Those fighting against Trump twist his words, labeling them as racist, sexist or lies. In truth, Trump doesn’t care who or what someone is as he stands up for America and its traditional ideology.
Gone are the days of being judged by the content of your character and not asking what your government can do for you.
Today people demand that the government take care of everyone from the cradle to the grave. Do we really need to have political discussions about the morality of killing babies or attacking someone just because of their conservative message?
I urge people prone to hate and violence to take a deep breath and consider how that’s working for you. Americans shouldn’t be fighting with Americans.
Labels should be dispensed more carefully.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
Fix health care
As a nation, we continue to grapple with the rising cost of health care and health insurance.
As you know, one of the most troubling aspects of this trend is the prevalence of hidden costs that are passed on to patients by insurance companies after they deny an out-of-network claim.
As the president of the Oklahoma Rural Association, we seek to remedy this issue. We urge Congress to use the wisdom and foresight they have lent to other policy issues to mitigate unintended consequences that make the solution more complex, rather than solve, the original problem.
We face many issues in rural Oklahoma; this should not be one of them.
Monica Collison, Edmond
Editor’s note: Monica Collison is president of the Oklahoma Rural Association.
Mueller a hero
To all those Democrats, Republicans, independents and others who are disappointed after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing: What part of his pre-hearing statements about his testimony did you not understand?
Mueller stated he would not discuss anything beyond what was included in the report. He would not hypothesize or analyze or expand upon what was in the report.
He would not testify about anything still under investigation.
If we were expecting him to start proclaiming excitedly his own interpretation of the report and his own feelings about the various parts, then we were our own fools.
The most important thing he did was to stand behind the report, and he explicitly confirmed that Attorney General William Barr lied and incorrectly interpreted the summarized facts presented in the report.
To those who criticized Mueller for not presenting an Oscar-winning performance, I point out the U.S. subjected him to more than two years of extreme hell, and now, unfortunately, some will forever view him as failing in his project. Really!
The man continues to be a hero; he probably deserves the Nobel Prize.
Mary Stratton, Coweta