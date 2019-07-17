Good tag coverage
The Tulsa World had excellent coverage on July 12 of the latest license plate business.
Reporter Randy Krehbiel’s story (“Standard tags panned”) and the accompanying graphics were an informative look at specialty tags.
Plus, there was a well-stated editorial (“Car tags could be rebranded”) with the perfect closer: “The state needs to get it right this time.”
I have one question: Could the Allen Houser image be brought back by popular demand?
If not, I suggest to Lt. Gov. Pinnell a tag celebrating either Oklahoma’s natural resources or its rich musical heritage.
Caroline Johnson, Tulsa
Fantastic TW magazine
What an amazing magazine published by the Tulsa World recently. Being a native Tulsan, the photos and articles of the streets and restaurants plus the interesting locations in my city brought back many memories.
And what a wonderful publication for visitors and new Tulsa residents to use as a guide to many of our outstanding places as well as simple directions to get there.
Publication of this fantastic magazine took hours of work on the part of the Tulsa World staff. I wish to thank its editor, Ashley Parrish, for helping put together these many pages of photos and information for us to keep and use as the days and months go by.
I know I’m keeping my copy.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Not about race
Here’s another article about activists demanding changes in the tactics used by the Tulsa Police Department, claiming the police actions are “intimidating.” (“Activist group calls for Tulsa to reconsider community policing practices after Town Square encounter,” July 16.)
I’d like to ask how many of those activists have gone through TPD’s Citizen’s Police Academy and learned why police respond to calls the way they do? As a graduate of the academy as well as having first-hand experience, that police response has nothing to do with race.
I am a 53-year-old white male, so I have all the so-called privilege one can get, I think.
Yet, I have had police called on me twice in the past few years: once when I was in what was considered a suspicious vehicle, to which three officers responded, and once during a public argument with a friend, to which five or six officers responded.
The second response seemed excessive to me, but obviously it had nothing to do with my race and everything to do with the type of call.
Maybe the police should just stop responding to calls at Town Square Apartments and other high-crime areas. It sounds like police are viewed as more intimidating than the criminals they are trying to eradicate.
I sure wish the Tulsa World would stop giving the activists a microphone until they have gone through the Citizens Police Academy. Another session is coming up in a few months they could attend.
However, I have a feeling the activists won’t go because I don’t think they are really interested in learning the facts.
Bill Mauerman, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Citizen’s Police Academy offered by the Tulsa Police Department meets on Tuesday evenings for 13 weeks to introduce citizens to the various operations, protocols and procedures of the department. For more information, go to tulsapolice.org.