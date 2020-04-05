Editor's Note: As people stay home and keep physical distance from others, it is a good time to use the written word to put positivity into the world.
We are putting out the call for letters that focus on bright spots during what can be dark times. Think encouraging thoughts, offer notes of gratitude or say something hopeful. Those optimistic letters will be published on Sunday editions.
As a reminder, letters are no more than 250 words and need a name, city of residence and phone number to call for questions or verification. Letters could be as short as a sentence or paragraph. Send to letters@tulsaworld.com
Get kids involved too. If the writer is younger than 18, please include an age and school attending.
Let's lift each other up, show our community spirit and create good vibes.
-Ginnie Graham, Editorial Writer