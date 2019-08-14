Script of mass shootings
Large scale shootings (at the University of Texas in Austin, 1966) and domestic terrorism (Oklahoma City bombing in 1995) are certainly nothing new.
However, what we are experiencing with alarming frequency is the same movie shown on a continuous loop. The script goes:
Breaking news. Shooting. Shooter neutralized. Mass casualties. Quick action by law enforcement prevented further carnage.
Press conferences. Suspect (often) young, white and male. Lonely, angry, resentful. Connects through social media. Radicalized by fear and hate rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
Buys weapon designed to inflict maximum lethality in minimal time. Targets a group. Acts.
Talking heads. Politicians. A short tweet from the third tee in capitalized letters and multiple exclamation points.
Vigils. Speeches. Memorials.
Enough is enough! Do something! Pass sensible legislation!
Much debate. Legislation passes House. Senate not allowed to vote. Time passes. News cycle changes.
Nothing happens. Lobbies win. Game over — until next time.
This is a uniquely American tragedy that plays out much too often. For once, can Congress come together and work in our nation’s best interest? I’m not holding my breath, but we’ll see what happens.
Stephen King, Bixby
Upping carnage in America
With the mass killings in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy still traumatizing our hearts and minds, along with the increasing numbers of domestic violence during President Trump’s administration, it is fair and reasonable that we look back to what he said in his 2016 Republican Convention speech and his inaugural address.
In his convention speech, he promised “to lead our country back to safety, prosperity and peace… to be a country of generosity and warmth.”
Trump further assured us that “we will also be a country of law and order.... But the crimes and violence that today afflict our nation will soon come to an end.”
Trump reiterated his promises in his inaugural address saying “the crimes and gangs that have stolen too many lives” must end, concluding, “This American carnage stops right here and right now.”
That generosity and warmth is nowhere to be seen among the caged immigrants on our border.
And his promised end to what he perceived as “the carnage in America” is not ending.
Rather, with his hateful and xenophobic rhetoric directed to all who criticize him which excites his rallies, real carnage in America has begun and is continuing full throttle led by him and his extremist supporters.
Robert R. Reis, Tulsa
Shooters are to blame
Time to rant.
I find it absolutely disgusting, unfathomable and beyond belief that a number of so-called critics are blaming our president, or any president for that matter, for the recent mass shootings.
There is no way that any person is to blame, except the shooters themselves and our lack of compassion and understanding of the deep-rooted mental health issues.
School systems should have more individuals trained in these areas to diagnose and seek help for people who are depressed, loners, etc.
Also, more intense background checks involving disciplinary actions in the schools should be looked at to discover any people needing to be excluded from purchasing any guns.
Just as officials have now discovered the problems the shooter in Ohio had in school.
End of rant!
Claudia King, Tulsa
Cleanup thank you
A public thank you to Director Eddie Reese and Oxley Nature Center staff, board and volunteers for the clean-up efforts after the disastrous floods this summer.
Thanks to City Park Director Anna America and City Engineer Paul Zachary for recognizing the severity of the issue and the need for securing funds and assistance for a long-term solution to the dump that was uncovered by Bird Creek floodwaters.
My late husband, Bob Jennings, director for 25 years, and crew cleaned up after more floods than I can remember: stinky, miserable, sodden areas that were returned to usable trails, wooded areas and wildlife habitat.
I’m sure he watches from heaven and gives all a naturalist salute for one of the worst assaults nature has given the center!
Kelly Jennings, Sperry
Now is decisive moment
“Once to every Man and Nation comes the moment to decide, in the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side,” poet James Russell Lowell wrote. We are now at that moment to decide.
Most of us were reared to respect others, regardless of their background, appearance and social power.
We may object to someone’s ideas, beliefs and opinions. To confront those ideas is fair game, sometimes an obligation.
But, reticence, empathy and basic respect for one another, should restrain us from personally insulting one another. This basic social fabric enables human beings to live together in some sort of peace.
Sadly, the U.S. elected a president who regularly vilifies, insults and demonizes people with whom he disagrees and hates.
Recently, he invited female members of Congress to “go back where they came from,” referencing their race. Subsequently, he accused an African American member of Congress of coming from “a disgusting rodent infested mess.”
His inhumane policy toward immigrants is dehumanizing. He continues a long history of brutality and oppression toward women and minorities.
President Trump must be defeated by the people of this country who, we hope, still believe something he never has believed: that all people are created equal.
America deserves a president who believes in the equality of all people and who treats all people as equals, especially those with whom he disagrees.
Trump should read and emulate President Lincoln, “With malice toward none; with charity for all.” But, he won’t.
The moment to decide is arriving, toward the good or evil side.
Keith O. McArtor, Tulsa
Country’s dismal mounting debt
I am writing to laud Sen. James Lankford for his vote against this year’s federal budget deal.
Lankford took a stand against annual deficit spending and the ever-increasing federal debt. His vote was only one of 28 votes in the U.S. Senate against the budget deal.
One of my fundamental beliefs is that if there are expenditures, then they must be paid for.
If there is too little revenue for federal expenditures, then either revenue must be increased by raising taxes or federal expenditures, including national defense, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, must be reduced to match revenue.
I believe the mounting federal debt makes our country’s future much less secure because we will have diminished means to address the inevitable challenges the future will bring.
Charlie Transue, Tulsa
My heroes
There are so many heroes in this world it’s most difficult to know where to start and where to end.
Some of my heroes are people who give their heart and soul doing good things without expecting anything in return.
A memorable story is about a young boy throwing starfish trapped by high tide back into the ocean, only to be told there are so many it would make no difference. His response was “It made a difference to that one.”
My heroes are just like that.
My hero fosters multiple dogs for local rescue groups, takes an injured animal to a vet for emergency assistance or finds the owner of a stray by checking for a chip and posting on social media for pets found without identification.
My hero assists parents with children who have autism, giving parents a well-deserved break from their most strenuous lives.
Multiple times have these heroes changed or missed out on family activities and trips to assist those in need, be it people or animals.
There are many heroes among us who we might not even know or see, but each act makes a positive difference. All these heroes make humankind just a bit more human.
Thank you, my daughters, for being such heroes. You make your parents most proud.
Bill Graif, Tulsa
Scooter rules
Regarding new City of Tulsa scooter rules, make the age 18 as the minimum because that’s the companys’ rules. They have more scooter experience than city officials do.
Make a hard hat required or at least a “must be wearing a hard hat if involved in accident” warning label.
Require proof of liability insurance in case the rider injures a pedestrian or damages property. I don’t recall seeing the insurance issue being addressed by the Council.
Personal auto, homeowners and umbrella policies may have an option to cover this.
Talk to your professional insurance agent and verify that you and your kids are covered for scooters.
Robert E. Branson, Tulsa
Scriptures and geometry
Today’s society is becoming more and more secular as the movement away from a belief in the existence of God and his influence in human affairs accelerates, especially in the halls of government and in the media.
As television’s Dr. Phil frequently asks, “How’s that working out for ya’?”
Indicators like the recent mass shootings, chaos in immigration and international relationships and uncertainties in almost every important aspect of our daily lives show that it is not working out well at all.
Ironically, the very mention of a divine being has become just another hot button which ensures immediate argument and conflict. This is because it is almost always used as a weapon to attack the other side.
The left condemns the right because their principles seem to contract the love and mercy of Jesus Christ, while the right condemns the left because their principles seem to contradict Jesus’ righteousness and condemnation of sin.
Neither of these ideas is completely wrong, but neither is completely right.
There is a better way to approach this question: Think of all humanity as a great circle around a central point, which is God, who draws every human toward him.
As each of us — the points on the circle — approach God at the center, we automatically move closer toward each other. It is simple plane geometry applied to human souls and human existence.
The scriptures tell us “Draw nigh unto God, and He will draw nigh unto you.” And we will all draw nigher to each other.
John H. Hansen, Tulsa
Trump loudness
People voted for President Trump because he was different and loud. Like a bullhorn among regular instruments, he got attention.
Not because his ideas were good; he had nothing except “I’m the only one who can fix (name he problem).”
Not because his policies were right; racism and misogyny have never been American policies in this millennium.
Not because he could do what he promised; lowering the deficit and national debt were deliberate lies.
Trump was elected because he had been successful at being the bully and yelling the loudest. For some unknown reason, some of us fell for that.
And, we need to get over it.
We need to become informed about the concepts, ignore the bullhorn and do our own thinking about what we want our country to be.
Oklahoma’s current politicians aren’t helping us. Both our U.S. senators are Trump strawmen.
We never hear anything from them but the Republican Party line. Both are simply yes men in a time when we need honesty instead.
Not to be left out of this discussion are all but one of our U.S. representatives (Oklahoma City’s Kendra Horn excluded). They are the same: sycophants afraid to tell their constituents the truth about, well, anything that Trump might find disloyal.
Ever heard our U.S. congressional representatives or senators disagree with any of Trump’s policies?
That express lack of personal integrity and honesty with their constituents is why we can never again trust a current Republican politician to be straight with us.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa