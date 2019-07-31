Join a senior team
Thanks to Jimmie Tramel for the piece on the the senior softball team (“Old ball game: Softball diamonds are forever for team with 84-year-old leader,” July 27).
I recognize many of the feelings and experiences as I am on a women’s basketball team: age bracket 75-79.
We are fun and pretty good. We too have not won many games, but we stay in the game.
Some of us played through high school; one of our best players never played at all until she was a senior. Our oldest is 83.
We play at the senior services program at Southminster Presbyterian Church, and we need players.
Come play! It will change your life for the better!
Karen Pope, Tulsa
Hurting vulnerable Oklahomans
Congratulations to our state legislators who’ve fought so hard against expanding Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act soley because they didn’t like President Obama.
Due to their extreme partisanship, their actions have needlessly hurt the most vulnerable among us.
Not only did their playground antics make it much harder to receive necessary medical attention, but according to a new study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, within the span of only four years the lives of 15,600 people (nationally) were lost because of these actions.
Their deaths are on legislators’ hands.
And while I have my doubts that they have the capacity to actually feel sadness or guilt, I’ll still ask them: Was it worth it?
Cristi Richardville, Tulsa
Branding doesn’t fix things
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s effort to rebrand Oklahoma probably does no harm, but it seeks a solution without addressing the problem: making our state a place where people want to stay (“Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell: A new brand for Oklahoma isn’t politics, and it isn’t vanity. It’s important,” July 23).
Several weeks ago, Editorial Editor Wayne Greene wrote of the ongoing exodus of the college educated from Oklahoma (“The Oklahoma’s best and the brightest are following the Yellow Brick Road ... to Dallas,” June 23).
If the research were pushed further, the statistics would probably show a significant number of others who wish to leave but can’t for economic or family reasons.
Places such as the Pacific Northwest, New England and Austin, Texas, prosper not because of these locations’ brands but because they are culturally and intellectually interesting, offer careers with hope, support good education for the young and quality health care for the old and are relatively free of environmental hazard and malignant societal dysfunction.
Rather than branding our state, we would be better off addressing our reality and adopting the mantra from “Field of Dreams”: If you build it, they will come.
Mark S. Durrah, Tulsa
Need tree regulations
I was encouraged to read Elizabeth Duncklee Pariseau’s letter to the editor, bemoaning the reckless cutting down of trees in midtown for development purposes and asking for some kind of ordinance concerning their removal (“City needs to better preserve trees when considering zoning overlays,” July 21).
I had just sent my own letter detailing the same concern to the mayor’s office after reading an article about the multiple — and critical — benefits of trees.
My concern has been in place for years.
It reached a fever pitch in Tulsa watching developers and homeowners irrevocably change the Brookside neighborhood, which is becoming a neighborhood of enormous new homes sitting on otherwise empty lots; empty because all of the magnificent 50- to 100-year-old oaks, pecan trees, and stately old, established decorative trees are scraped off so that 4,500-plus square-foot houses can be built.
My letter was also a plea for Tulsa to implement a policy or ordinance requiring property owners get permission before removing old, established trees.
The mayor’s office responded that “...private property owners have the right to maintain their property and make the decision to remove trees as needed or desired...” The response also noted the city has landscape regulations tied to a comprehensive plan including green initiatives.
I appreciate the sentiment, but homeowners must ask permission to erect a small shed in their backyards. Surely, a tree, which takes decades to grow and provides life-sustaining benefits to all other living things, is equally deserving of our oversight and protection.
Cindy Shanks, Tulsa
North Tulsa grocery store
I have been a resident of northwest Tulsa since 1983. During that time, several national grocery chains have operated on the north side.
Food Lion grocer operated at the corner of Pine Street and Union Avenue.
Safeway was located in the shopping center at Edison Street and Gilcrease Museum Road.
Several grocery stores have been in the strip mall at Harvard Avenue and Pine Street.
Skaggs, then Albertsons, was at the Peoria Avenue and Pine Street strip mall. Several other grocery stores moved into that space after those left.
Now another grocery store is planned for that same location.
So is it racially biased to ask the question “Will it last?” as the Tulsa World editorial expressed?
Guest columnist Nehemiah D. Frank seems to think so (“Tulsa World’s reaction to a planned north Tulsa grocery store is ‘rooted in the implicit and racial bias’ of the editorial board,” July 27).
Shouldn’t the question be asked: Why can’t grocery stores be successful on the north side of Tulsa?
G.A. McDaniel, Tulsa
Lifesaving kidney measure
Recently, I was invited to attend the announcement of President Trump’s executive order on Advancing American Kidney Health. A key part of this initiative is increasing the number of kidney transplants performed nationally.
As CEO of LifeShare, Oklahoma’s federally designated organ procurement organization, I am pleased to share progress we and our colleagues in other states are making to increase organ donation and transplantation.
LifeShare is a leader in the donation field, ranking among the highest performers nationally for organ donors recovered and organs transplanted. While Oklahoma and LifeShare have delivered five consecutive record-breaking years of saving lives, the nation has also seen record performance that is the envy of the world.
Our nation’s system for organ donation is complex and highly regulated, providing a strong infrastructure and successful track record.
At LifeShare, we are privileged to play a role in this system and are committed to working with our local and national partners to make it even stronger and more successful.
As we strive for continuous improvement, we support the development of an improved method for measuring organ procurement organizations’ performance to identify opportunities for increasing donation and strategies to increase the transplantation of available organs.
We applaud and support the president’s initiative to increase our nation’s kidney health, which will not only serve kidney patients, but all patients waiting for a lifesaving organ.
Jeffrey P. Orlowski,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: Jeffrey P. Orlowski is the president and chief executive officer of LifeShare of Oklahoma.
Poorly written compacts
I frequent the local casinos on a regular basis so I do not object to casino gaming. However, it should be clear that the gaming revenue (approximately $5 billion last year) to the tribes is derived from money lost by Oklahomans.
What the tribes do with these funds is exemplary but, as noted, it comes out of the pockets of our citizens.
Now, the question is what to do with a 15-year-old compact between the state and tribes.
The compacts were badly written in the first place, but under no circumstances could it be construed to be in force in perpetuity. Nothing is static that has a renewal date.
There is plenty of evidence other states obtain higher revenue from tribes that is deemed fair to all.
I’m hoping that cooler heads will prevail and a fair compromise will be reached.
Terrell Palmer, Tulsa
Sports gaming
There is only one reason to allow Indian casino sports books in Oklahoma: $450 billion bet with offshore sports books every year.
All things equal, money flows to where it is safe.
A sports book bringing outside money into a state’s economy with no goods or services going out is not a regressive tax on the locals.
Just 10% of that pie wouldn’t destroy the competition, but it’s 9 times the share in Las Vegas.
What would being legalized isn’t sports betting, it’s a slot machine with results on TV.
Darrell Rucker, Afton