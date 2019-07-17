Tribal contributions
Gov. Stitt suggests the state’s percentage of revenues contained in tribal class III gaming compacts is insufficient.
As the compacts expire before year’s end, the notion of tripling the rates negotiated in 2004 is now introduced. Casino profit distributions to tribal governments are like a municipality’s utility authority profits benefitting a small town financially.
Tribal social contributions include funding a sound government, hospitals and clinics, college scholarships, housing, burial assistance, public safety and multiple educational programs for the youth.
Jobs created and maintained by Oklahoma tribes are measured in the thousands.
The attendant salaries and wages are spent locally as tribal employees raise their families, buy homes and transportation, and send their children to school paying a myriad of Oklahoma taxes every step of the way.
Before attempting to increase Oklahoma revenues by seeking a larger portion of tribal casino profits, perform an analysis of audited tribal financial statements to measure accurately the cost of funding these essential governmental services.
Increases in Oklahoma’s gaming revenue percentages would result in a proportionate decrease in monies to present well-managed tribal social efforts and programs.
Finally, how much financial risk was Oklahoma exposed to when debt-financed casino construction costs were incurred? How much cash has Oklahoma invested in any Indian casino? How about zero and zero.
There are interesting federal court cases about a state’s failure to negotiate gaming compacts in good faith, which established necessary criteria for negotiated change.
Comparing gaming compact rates with another state isn’t one of them.
Samuel S. Alexander,
Broken Arrow
Health care agreement
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and INTEGRIS Health have signed a long-term agreement with the improvement of Oklahomans health as a primary focus.
The goal of this unique agreement is to impact our state’s overall health, in alignment with Gov. Stitt’s vision to make it a top 10 state.
As newly appointed leaders of our organizations, we asked, “What can we do to help improve Oklahoma’s health ranking?”
This is a daunting task given our state currently ranks 47 out of 50 in overall health.
This new agreement obligates both organizations to develop new value-based care capabilities that emphasize improving health outcomes for our members and patients. The traditional fee-for-service model that is currently used simply pays for the care completed, regardless of the outcome.
There are no other industries where a consumer continues to pay the same price, regardless of the quality of the service they receive. That’s essentially what value-based care is aiming to change.
This innovative relationship alone will not move Oklahoma to a top 10 state; however, it does lay the foundation to begin a transformational journey for our future.
INTEGRIS and Blue Cross are committed to working jointly with state officials, health agencies, businesses, communities and others to achieve this goal.
There is no quick fix, and this is not going to be easy. However, we cannot allow Oklahoma to continue to rank low when it comes to health.
We owe it to each other to make Oklahoma healthier for generations to come.
Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., Tulsa
and Timothy Pehrson,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: Cunningham is president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and Pehrson is president and CEO of INTEGRIS Health.
Illuminating ACEs
Thank you for the in-depth reporting about the causes and effects of childhood trauma in Oklahoma.
The Tulsa World’s excellent reporters delved into the stories behind the statistics that make our state No. 1 in the nation when it comes to children who experience lifelong mental and physical health issues due to abuse, poverty, stress, parental incarceration, addiction and loss.
The series illuminated the acronym ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) and put real faces on the children among us who are struggling through no fault of their own.
The team of reporters also showed the effects of intervention through programs like Women in Recovery and other community efforts that can break the generational cycle of ACEs.
The stories in the thoughtful series required a tremendous amount of research and interviews. The writing, editing, charts, photographs and online videos were excellent.
These stories could not be told in a five-minute news clip or in a social media blurb; they could only be told by journalists trained to ask questions, dig further and present their findings in a way that promotes public understanding.
Local news stories produced by local investigative reporters are critical in this age of “fake news.”
Keep it up, Tulsa World. We need you more than ever.
Marian McCarthy, Tulsa
Save the trees
I enjoyed the article about the environmental benefits of planting trees (“Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees,” July 4).
One of the features that attracted my husband and me to the midtown neighborhood in which we’ve resided for the past 15 years was the forest-like quality of the area.
The large, stately trees provided beauty throughout Tulsa’s four distinct seasons as well as a habitat for birds and shade for our home.
We’ve been saddened and angered by the recent deforestation of our neighborhood created by developers who choose to cut down the trees and build houses so large that replanting is virtually impossible.
I wish those who’ve contributed to the denuding of our neighborhood had the foresight to consider the implications of their actions for the long term instead of focusing on short-term gains.
As more information about the importance of trees emerges, I hope the city will implement a zoning overlay to help preserve what’s left of Tulsa’s lovely neighborhoods and quality of life.
Elizabeth Duncklee-Pariseau, Tulsa
Send Mullin back
“If you don’t like the foundation that this country is built upon, then go live underneath the style of country you choose to.” This is how U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin paraphrased President Trump (”Mullin backs Trump ‘100 percent’ after tweets; Cole ‘deeply disappointed’,” July 16).
First, this is not what President Trump said. He specifically said four congresswomen came from poorly run countries, to which they should return. Three of them were born in the U.S., one of them was a legal immigrant as a child and became a citizen as a teenager.
Second, the foundation of this country was, above all, devised specifically and categorically to prevent a man like Trump from becoming president and to check his ability to do harm if he was elected. Obviously, it has failed on both counts.
I would suggest to Mullin that he take his own advice.
If he wishes to live in a country that was founded on the premise of unlimited executive power, there are plenty of options he should explore — Russian, China, North Korea.
Ironically, all seem to be countries Trump admires more than he does the United States, based on his complete disregard for the Constitution.
And I urge the voters in the 2nd District to put Mullin back in a job he is qualified for: running a plumbing company.
Marc Speer, Claremore
Market dictates pay
I have followed with interest the politically correct discussions and actions surrounding America’s women’s soccer team and have watched every minute of their World Cup journey.
But I am also distressed by the rush to judgment by many that the women ought to be paid as much as the men to play their sport.
Sports are one of the last bastions of the free market at work. People pay for who they want to see.
An NBA team with Michael Jordan on it will generate more revenue than one with no brand name athletes. If people really wanted equity, the right metric is a percent of the revenue.
If the men get 20% of the revenue their sport generates, the women should as well. That is true equity, and it is one that is fairly close to being the case today.
I am very much in favor of equity among professional and amateur athletes, but you cannot achieve true equity by ignoring a very measurable standard: meat in the seats.
Keith Bailey, Tulsa