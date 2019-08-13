New Iran story
Nowadays news about Iran has typically something to do with the Persian Gulf. However, there is another story developing around the Caspian shores of northern Iran, which, in the long run, could be equally important.
Iran is currently entering in a new treaty with Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, replacing previous agreements with the former Soviet Union.
According to the new treaty, natural resources, including the bed of the Caspian Sea are divided between the five coastal countries based on shorelines.
It has caused backlash among many Iranians who see it as a concession to Russia and believe the previous agreements with the Soviet Union divided Caspian resources equally between the countries.
The Iranian government and its supporters repudiate such claim and consider it infeasible.
Be that as it may, Russia’s most essential achievement was deterring western energy companies, such as Exxon Mobile, from pursuing Transcaucasia oil pump, which could put an end to Russian monopoly oversupplying European energy.
Furthermore, based on the new treaty, purportedly drawn up by Russian military analysts, only coastal countries are allowed to deploy naval force in the Caspian Sea. This also thwarts NATO and Chinese ambitions for military presence in the region through Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, respectively.
The new treaty seems to be a multifaceted win for Russia while for many Iranians it hearkens to the Tsarist expansionism in the 19th century.
Aman Golshan, Norman
ACEs Christ-centered approachI would like to commend Dr. Mark Paul Bishop for his brave and bold article (“A Christ-centered therapeutic response to adverse childhood experiences,” Aug. 6).
After all the articles about Adverse Childhood Experiences (which rendered no concrete solution), I thought his idea for treatment the very best yet for those willing to open their hearts and minds to the healing balm of Jesus Christ’s loving acceptance and forgiveness.
Dr. Bishop lists all the ways Jesus helps, several being: unconditionally loving without obligation to perform or succeed and permanently connected by words and relationship to the source of their creation.
I, for one, don’t know how people get through this life without Jesus.
I appreciated the Tulsa World printing this article and wanted them to know that I thought they were brave and bold too.
L. Carole Scott, Tulsa
Take action for safety
Simple scriptural instructions could bring an end to the horrific headlines that scream at us almost daily. If we could only love one another, the world would be the kinder, gentler place we can only dream of.
I don’t expect to see this in my lifetime. But there are some simple steps that could make our world a safer place.
Universal background checks and a ban of assault type weaponry would not bring an end to gun violence but would be a step in the right direction.
More important, it would say to all Americans that people we have voted into leadership positions care.
Thoughts and prayers are good, but action by those empowered to take action would be an indicator there is true concern for the life and well-being of our neighbors.
As things are now, we don’t know when our family might be on the next victim list.
It should not be complicated for legislation to be enacted which would show that those we have entrusted with our very lives do care about our lives.
Karen Wagner, Muskogee