Medicare legacy
Columnist George Will lamented the Democrats are trying to lose the election by taking 217 million people off private insurance (“Like the 1919 White Sox, the 2020 Democrats seem to be trying to lose .... and so are the Republicans,” Aug. 1).
I am going to call my attorney and change my will so my child can have my precious private insurance.
What do you think my attorney will say?
I would like to say “thank you” to all the parents who voted for Lyndon Johnson and a Democratic Congress so Medicare could become law.
I want to thank them for the legacy they left me, and you should as well.
Jim Webb, Owasso
Abortion commandment
Regarding the letter “Beginning of life” (July 26), the writer purports to give the Bible’s definition of when life begins with the premise it does so when one’s first breath is taken.
The writer supports this by citing Genesis 2:7 and Ezekiel 37:5.
But a quick review of each scripture reveals that neither one even refers to a natural birth.
Genesis 2:7 refers to God’s creation: a full grown man. Ezekiel 37:5 and surrounding verses talks of “resurrection of dry bones” referring to the restoration of Israel.
Again, neither example refers to the natural birth of a child.
With this erroneous premise, attempts are made to justify murder of the pre-born by minimizing the father’s rights and responsibilities regarding the birth and raising of the child.
Remember, the 6th commandment is “Thou shalt not murder,” and Psalms 127:3 states “Children are a heritage from the Lord.”
In addition, Psalms 139:13 states “Thou didst weave me in my mother’s womb,” and Jeremiah 1:5 states “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.”
While I know there is frequently much pressure on some women who face an unexpected pregnancy, God’s position is never to take the life of the child.
Regardless of the circumstances, the innocent child deserves life. Our job as Christians is to assist the woman and frequently the man.
Caring, hands-on assistance to support the “choose life” decision is the least we can do.
And, we will be a better people by following God’s plan.
William D. Darr,
Tulsa
Stopping Twitter nonsense
President Donald Trump drew deserved accolades from a majority of the American public for his fine Independence Day speech lauding our armed services.
An enormous throng lined the reflecting pool in the rain to applaud him.
But, he cannot seem to enjoy the prosperity as he tweeted an absolutely foolish response to an obscure quartet, known as The Squad. The group of far-left radicals is lionized by an adoring national media who eagerly cover each of the idiotic rants.
They would have continued to remain in obscurity had not Trump gone off on one of his rages.
Trump faces a 2020 presidential race between himself and the winner of 20 pathetic Democrat candidates, many of whom are aligning themselves with radical or socialist philosophies.
What could be a shoo-in win for Trump might be a close election, if Trump cannot refrain from non-presidential acts of nonsense.
All of his intelligence and energies must be spent attending to vital national and international matters.
Jack Wood,
Broken Arrow
Shutting down debate
Regarding the letter that calls our president ignorant, stupid, psychotic and narcissistic, it appears labeling is our latest way of shutting down intelligent debate (“President is not above the law,” July 22).
Those who label are usually more ignorant on the given subject than the one labeled, who usually has given more study to the issue in coming to an opinion, right or wrong.
President Trump would have to be two people to fit every negative characteristic that he has been labeled with.
One person couldn’t be that dumb.
Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa