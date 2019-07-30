Wake up, America
If all the people who disagree with President Trump must leave the country, then start gathering up all the boats you can find and planes — including those planes that flew over the nation during the Revolutionary War he educated us about.
Oh my, we are heading down a dark passage to hate, fear and stupidity.
Wake up, America.
Frances Redding, Tulsa
Making America suffer
President Donald Trump gets a pass on constant lying, exaggerating, liking murderous dictators, criticizing America’s allies, calling immigrants rapists and murderers, etc.
It’s OK because of his accomplishments. Accomplishments?
In trying to destroy “Obamacare,” the result is millions with no health insurance.
In Oklahoma, 230,000 people lack insurance due to not expanding Medicaid. We left $11.5 billion on the table while paying for insurance for other states.
The economy grew for 76 straight months under President Barack Obama. Extrapolate the growth line, and it would be where it is now.
Job growth in 29 months under Trump has been about 194,000 per month. In Obama’s last 29 months, it was 221,000 per month.
Tax cuts gave money to the rich. Corporations plowed 70% or more into stock buybacks with little job creation and added $1.9 trillion to our deficit. The average worker tax break has already been eaten up by tariffs, for which we pay, not any other country.
In regard to the wall, immigrants who are not yet citizens pay $329 billion in taxes annually. They pay into Social Security but cannot collect.
The immigrant economic contribution is several times more than costs for education, etc. And, no, they cannot vote and they commit crimes at a lower rate than U.S. citizens.
The attack on Environmental Protection Agency rules is endangering lives and safety. A recent example is allowing the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which is associated with neurological problems in children.
I am OK with a continued good economy, but not OK with everything else that is making America suffer!
Dennis Loegering,
Broken Arrow
Not native Oklahomans
Oklahoma congressmen defended our clearly racist president (he has admitted to racist housing discrimination) and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
It’s the usual Republican values, which value nothing but power at the cost of morality, ethics, the law and Constitution itself.
But if it’s OK for Donald Trump to tell U.S. citizens to go back where they came from, maybe we real Okies ought to be doing the same.
Congressman Kevin Hern was born in Missouri, educated in Arkansas and Georgia. Sen. Jim Inhofe was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and is not a native son.
Sen. James Lankford was born in Dallas; a damned Texan for God’s sake!
Congressman Tom Cole’s biography claims he’s a fifth-generation Oklahoman, but he was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. How does that work?
At least a few of our representatives are Oklahoma born: Frank Lucas in Cheyenne, Markwayne Mullin in Tulsa, and Kendra Horn in Chickasha.
How about our representatives stop defending the indefensible and say that Trump was wrong, should apologize and critique those four minority members of Congress on policy, not “where they’re from.” If they can’t, then maybe Hern, Inhofe, Cole and Lankford need to go back to where they came from, which ain’t Oklahoma.
Tom Neal, Tulsa