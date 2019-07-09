Free press necessary
I want to thank the Tulsa World for all it does. What it publishes is by no means “fake news.”
In this day and time, I wonder about the future if President Trump wins the next election. He has called our allies weak and has not stayed in some of the agreements we had.
Trump said President Obama was weak on Iran. Then, he took us out of the U.S.-Iran agreement, and now Iraq has enriched its nuclear stockpile.
Still, there is no agreement.
Russia likes Iran, and Trump tries to bully his way, which is no matter of diplomacy.
Trump tried to get a citizenship question added to the census, and it went to the Supreme Court, which questioned its purpose.
Even two border security agents, who liked Trump, have said Obama’s policies worked better.
Trump said he would drain the swamp in Washington, but it is worse than it was.
I listen to the news; one popular news network reported all the border information was untrue. Yet, the Homeland Security inspector general issued a report stating inhumane conditions were true.
Trump said he could make agreements. But I question and take a look at the response to what he has agreed on. Oh, I forgot, North Korea now will have nuclear weapons without sanctions. God bless America.
Lanny Eubanks,
Coffeyville, Kansas
Editorial makes assumptions
When the current 287(g) memorandum of agreement was signed, there were public meetings and comments.
Why would this current agreement be reopened to public meetings and comments when signing a one-year extension of an existing agreement?
When the agreement comes up for renewal in the 2020-2021, why would the Tulsa World editorial board doubt that the county would not open up the signing of a new agreement to public comment? (“County needs to listen,” June 16.)
What the Tulsa World editorial board is basically guilty of is often referred to in sports as an anticipated call. No one is ever happy with an anticipated call.
The Tulsa World could be more pro-active and helpful if it would do what the local Spanish newspaper, La Semama, does to promote the story; post the offenses committed by those inmates reported to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The offenses reported are not traffic tickets.
Mike Peyton, Tulsa
Resent Big Pharma prices
After picking up my $95 monthly copay prescription, I just happened to see a notice in teeny little letters on the side of the bottle: Manufactured in India.
That sent me to my other prescription bottles to see where they were made. Besides India, the others are from Japan and Switzerland.
Big Pharma tries to justify the obscene amounts of money charged as the cost of research. Then why are they developing medicine for a condition that hasn’t been seen in this country for 40 years?
I highly resent that we citizens are paying the highest prices in the world for medications.
It is illegal for us to purchase them from another country. If it is made in India or Japan and imported to America to be sold, then why is it against the law for an individual to buy drugs from India or Japan?
Also, why can’t Medicare negotiate prices with drug makers? It seems to be OK for the military to negotiate for the drugs it uses.
I checked the medication bottles that my dogs take. Know where they are made? In the U.S.
Suzanne Rausch,
Broken Arrow