A look at life for Oklahoma sexual and gender minorities found gains in workplace, family and faith acceptance, but staggeringly high rates of suicide attempts and trauma.
The Prism Project is a follow up to an assessment completed 15 years ago led by Tulsa Reaches Out, an advisory council within the Tulsa Community Foundation. Members are now moving into a public outreach phase to develop an action plan.
We applaud the council for continuing the effort to gather data about Oklahoma’s residents who identify as sexual and gender minorities, which include lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning individuals. It is crucial for policymakers to have factual information to provides necessary resources.
The survey findings indicate Oklahoma’s LGBTQ people are being particularly harmed by a lack of culturally sensitive mental health services.
Adults in the survey reported attempting suicide at six times the national rate. For youth, it is three times the U.S. rate. Suicide ideation and planning also significantly outpace the national average.
Trauma plays a major role with 37% reporting four or more adverse childhood experiences, compared to 15.8% nationally. ACEs are strong predicator of health and well-being later in life.
Despite the high rates of mental health diagnoses and psychological distress among survey participants, only one in four adults are seeing a mental health professional.
Oklahoma has been facing a growing mental health crisis for at least a decade. This report brings that into stark focus.
The good news is that sexual and gender minorities are experiencing less rejection by families, finding more welcoming faith institutions and facing less discrimination among corporate employers.
Work toward equality has made progress, but a lot more needs to be done to keep all Oklahomans safe and healthy.