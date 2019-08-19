Police need pot records
A Tulsa World editorial stated, “Critics may say that Oklahoma’s new law is recreational marijuana disguising itself as medical treatment, but that’s not what the law says.” (“Police don’t need free access to Oklahomans’ medical records …even if they’re medical marijuana records,” Aug. 8.)
First, I am one of those critics, and second, of course the law does not say it is a disguise for recreational marijuana, but that is what it does.
Take a drive around Tulsa and see how many clinics will give anyone a certificate to obtain a medical marijuana license (the first ones started around $200, and now some are advertising it for $60).
Look at the dozens of billboards for marijuana dispensaries. Since when do true medical dispensaries have to advertise their wares and locations?
The gist of the editorial is that law enforcement agencies should not have access to the marijuana records but offers no compelling reasons for this claim. Let’s take a hypothetical case: John Q. Public applies for an open or concealed carry permit, and a background investigation does not reveal that he or she is a marijuana user because officers are blocked from accessing the marijuana records.
Now we have a marijuana user walking around with a weapon? Why bother with a background check?
Doyle Pierce, Tulsa
Democrats are a party
Calling Democrats “communists” is an insult to me, and I am sure many others.
People who do that need to look at the person hobnobbing with Russian President Vladimir Putin: none other than our president.
Do that, then criticize the Democrats.
I am 81 years old and have never been or will be communist. If trying to help those who are less fortunate than me is being a socialist, then so be it. And I will continue to do so to help as much as I can.
May God help us with that kind of hate.
Darrell C. Winkle, Coweta
Obama marijuana laws
Regarding the recent explosion and pervasive use of a particular Schedule 1 drug in the U.S., our previous president, who unilaterally ignored federal laws, stated on national television, “My job as president of the United States is to tell the American people a story.”
According to the U.S. Constitution, the president’s primary job is to ensure that all federal laws (not just ones he agrees with) are executed and rigidly enforced (as all of the other executive officers across the country, such as governors and mayors, are supposed to do).
I have a few questions:
Was our former president deficient and derelict in his duties? Or can a single state restrict the voting rights of women and minorities? Can a single state legalize armed robbery? Can a single state legalize first-degree murder?
Can a single state legalize child pornography? Can a state legalize the possession and usage of Schedule 1 drugs such as mescaline, psilocybin, LSD or heroin?
Then why can single states legalize the possession, sale and usage of a Schedule 1 drug like marijuana, which is still illegal under federal law like all the above crimes?
Is it because of the “mystery of lawlessness?” Answer: Yes, probably. See Thessalonians 2:7.
Guy Burnett Jr., Owasso
Editor’s note: Thessalonians 2:7 states, “For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work. Only he who now restrains it will do so until he is out of the way.” Currently, 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana, and 22 states (including Oklahoma) have legalized medical marijuana.