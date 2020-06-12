Nearly two weeks after an incident on Interstate 244 between a pickup driver hauling a horse trailer and protesters in a march, basic information remains secret.
In its place have risen a host of theories, opinions, altered photos, accusations and division flourishing on social media platforms. The vast majority of postings are based on unsubstantiated claims.
That is what happens when government agencies are not forthright and transparent about what they know. People tend to fill in the blanks and present it as fact.
Law enforcement officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to the U.S. Attorney’s Office remain tight-lipped, citing an ongoing investigation, according to a Tulsa World story published Sunday.
No one wants to interfere with the investigation. But the longer officials remain mum, the more wild and damaging the rumor mills run.
The only thing confirmed by the OHP is that an encounter occurred the evening of May 31 on I-244 near Detroit Avenue that resulted in minor injuries to two people. That’s it.
News crews witnessed a portion of a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in the Greenwood District break off to cross at a segment of the interstate.
After that, what occurred hasn’t been confirmed by any official sources.
Videos taken by media and other witnesses show several dozen people surrounding a red pickup truck and horse trailer inching east. At some point, the driver reportedly put a handgun on the dashboard.
Some videos show protesters becoming aggressive; others show the driver rolling forward against people. Many questions remain unanswered, from who is at fault to whether horses were in the trailer.
A word of warning, not everything seen and said online is truth. It doesn’t take long to find inconsistencies and falsehoods around this incident, which has only stoked anger and conflict.
That’s why we encourage law enforcement officials to speed the investigation along to put an end to the speculation.
