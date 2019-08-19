Don’t blame games
In regards to a letter concerning mass shootings and violent video games, it’s time to look at the facts (“Video games, TV and movies are to blame for young men motivated toward mass shootings,” Aug. 13).
In a video posted on Business Insider on April 4, 2018, Steve Kovach said: “Just because young males tend to play video games and also tend to be the ones who commit mass shootings doesn’t mean the two are linked. It’s like saying all shooters wear sneakers, therefore sneakers cause gun violence. “
He notes that the industry makes it difficult for youth to access violent games but no correlation exists between violence and gaming. Next, he questions behavior in other countries with a gaming culture. “Japan is a great example. Video games are deeply ingrained in the culture, and they’re often more violent or perverted than what you find in the U.S. Guess how many gun deaths there are in Japan? Fewer than 10 most years, in a country of about 127 million.”
Psychology professor Patrick Markey says violent crimes actually decrease when new violent games, such as “Call of Duty,” are released.
If playing violent video games causes young men to commit violent crimes, then mass shootings in other countries would be higher.
More likely, these shooters had underlying mental health issues and access to guns. Video games may have played a slight role but are not the primary factor.
I have two teenage sons who sometimes play violent video games or watch movies with violence. Yet they manage to go about every day without committing violent crimes, as do thousands upon thousands of young men.
Mark Bateman, Tulsa
Inspirational speech
The mayor in El Paso, Texas, said in a press conference that perhaps one of the solutions to a tragic event like the latest mass shooting might be found in the Bible.
Proverbs 29:18 seems relevant: “Where there is no vision the people are unrestrained.”
Why is there not more word of truth teaching from the Bible? Answers may very well be found in Jeremiah 12:10: “Many shepherds have ruined my vineyard.”
A sermon on the “Migration of the Monarch Butterfly” won’t cut it.
A 1992 speech given by former Tulsa Tribune publisher Jenkin Lloyd Jones was printed as an editorial. It was titled “Who is tampering with the soul of America?”
It was about the moral climate of America and about our responsibilities. He states “The pathway of history is littered with the bones of dead states and fallen empires.”
While much of what Jones sees disturbs him, he goes on to say, “We are a great people. We have a noble tradition. We have much to teach the world, and if America should go down soon, it would be too early.”
Perhaps the most edifying words of his speech are near the end, where he states: “It is time we hit the sawdust trail. It is time we revived the idea that there is such a thing as sin — just plain old willful sin. It is time we brought self-discipline back into style.”
Gene Howard, Tulsa
Sad state of politics
As an 81-year-old citizen, I am writing about the great concern I have regarding the hate being spewed verbally and on Twitter by President Trump. It does nothing positive, and only negatively divides this nation.
I’ve recently read comments that Sen. Jim Inhofe said President Trump has done great things for the country such as increasing the Defense Department budget (which I do agree with). He neglected to mention Trump then took money away to build his wall and cut income taxes, which only helped the wealthier people in this country.
We have a flourishing economy, although it all started during and is a continuation from the President Obama administration.
We are having mass shootings resulting in many unwanted deaths and woundings. I, and a whole lot of others, believe many of these could have been prevented with more detailed background checks and much tougher gun control laws.
There is absolutely no excuse for weapons of mass destruction such as assault-style rifles and multiple-shot magazines being allowed on the streets.
Another concern is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not take up legislation passed by the House to help lessen election interference by Russia and other adversaries.
Why don’t our senators insist that McConnell allow this preventive legislation be considered?
Trump said he believes his friend Putin when he says Russia didn’t interfere in the 2016 election, but evidence says otherwise. Apparently, McConnell is also a friend of Putin.
Charles C. Stanford, Tulsa
Reduce deficit
The members of our government treat each other like they are dealing with their worst enemy.
We have a record-setting federal deficit, and if they don’t get a lock on it, in seven or eight years we are going to wind up like Greece or some Third World country.
What is going on with our government?
J.P. Scoggins, McAlester