Changing political parties
I have been a lifelong Republican, but recently I changed my voter registration to be independent of either political party.
I did so because our Republican president has lashed out at a small group of four minority women who happen to be fellow citizens and elected members of our Congress. And barely any of the Republican legislators publicly denounced his words and subsequent actions.
Perhaps our Republican officials have forgotten that this country of ours is a nation of immigrants; that the overwhelming number of our forefathers came here and built this country. They came from many countries and for so many reasons.
Many of them were greeted by the sight of the Statue of Liberty as they came into the New York harbor. Within that grand lady’s pedestal is a plaque upon which is a poem whose last few lines read, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, the tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
Now, my president and many of his followers chant, “Send her back,” trashing yet another of the grand ideals of the U.S.
Perhaps the president should adopt for his 2020 campaign the slogan “Make America White Again,” as this seems to be the direction of his thoughts and actions.
Allen White, Tulsa
Good coverage
Thank you for the letter “Excellent Tulsa World series” (July 14). What a day! What a knowledgeable letter and understanding of our state!
That same day, the opinion section contained a great and needed article from Karina Shreffler concerning Adverse Childhood Experiences (“Someday we may protect pregnant women from premature birth by asking about their childhood,”)and the editorial column by Brooke Newman (“The white nostalgia fueling the ‘Little Mermaid’ backlash”) showed the 70-plus years of ignoring other cultures with just about all Disney characters and actors being white heroes and heroines.
Newman’s column generated awareness of this multi-faceted existence of racism experienced by young children.
Thank you to the letter writer, C.P. Dwyer, and Tulsa World.
Terry R. Bales, Tulsa
Congress can act quickly
Is it possible that we have witnessed a miracle coming from Washington, D.C. recently?
We have all been more than aware of the immigration problem for at least the past 20 years or so. When was the last time Congress passed an actual budget rather than last-minute-keep-the-government-open legislation?
In a matter of hours, they actually approved legislation over comments made by the president. I am not in any way condoning what was said or the tones used in saying it.
My intent is to comment strictly that Congress can act when it is motivated, and this makes me very angry.
It does not matter which party is in the White House or in control of Congress, our House of Representatives and the Senate do a deplorable job in my opinion.
This partisan bickering has taken front and center of all that is done in D.C., and it appears there is not a single person who truly cares about this great country.
It is almost amazing that people want to move here with this cancer growing rapidly in our nation.
Martha Sue Kuzilik, Jenks
Federal turnover concern
I’m feeling a bit confused these days about our government.
I understand the foul language and divisiveness that pervades, that was on display prior to the elections, but we seem to have lost the democratic process altogether.
Fifteen government agencies are headed by acting leaders. This just means the Senate has not confirmed them or provided the traditional advise and consent role. The agency directors are appointees.
These “yes men” remain in their roles only until they disagree with President Trump; about 75% of his hand-picked officials have been replaced including many who have been indicted or are jailed.
The very best people?
Although Congress voted not to sell weapons to the Saudis, that is exactly what will be happening due to a veto by the president.
It seems that he does whatever he pleases and not always with the good of the country in mind. Please tell me how this is still a democracy and not authoritarian rule.
Sharon McGovern, Tulsa