Democrats flouting laws
The opinion column by Christiaan Mitchell was totally off base (“Scalia, Fort Sill and our great moral failure,” June 25).
Mitchell tried to draw a parallel between the internment of Japanese during World War II, which a fearful nation supported but hindsight shows was excessive and unnecessary, and housing of migrants today.
It’s an apples and oranges comparison.
First, the Japanese were legal citizens while the migrants are illegal invaders. Second, there were finite numbers of Japanese, and the government could plan for making fairly decent accommodations.
Our current situation is an unending flood that overwhelms the resources that our hapless Congress members (all Democrats and too many Republicans) are intent on restricting for political posturing.
The most egregious statement is the appeal to a commitment to the rule of law.
It is the Democrats’ flouting of laws they disdain and open resistance to the enforcement of the rule of law that created the mess we are in, all the while refusing to address legislatively simple fixes for at least some of the problems.
Democrats prefer weaponizing the situation for political gain (note no complaints about the kids in cages during the Obama years) while shedding crocodile tears for the poor, the sick and the orphan.
Comprehensive immigration reform to a Democrat just means total amnesty and open borders.
Last, the predictable retreat to the trope of last resort of all liberals, the reduction of all arguments to white privilege and racism, was laughable.
Jeff Johnson, Bixby
Use ankle monitors
Why can’t adult asylum seekers come to our borders and voluntarily put on ankle monitors?
They could wear the monitors until appearing in court to prove their asylum eligibility. Monitors usually cost $5 to $20 per day, plus a $100 to $200 one-time setup fee.
There would be no need to put monitors on the children.
According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement FY 2018 budget, the average cost to maintain one adult detention bed is around $134 a day. Immigration groups say that number is closer to $200.
NBC News reports children forcibly separated from parents are costing taxpayers, close to $775 for each 24-hour period. A separated family of four could cost as much as $1,818 a day.
U.S. citizens would pay a lot less for the monitors, and families wouldn’t be separated. Moms and dads could take care of their own children.
In December of 2018, it was estimated that there were 15,000 minors in these detention facilities, and all indications are that today there are even more. At $775, we are spending $11.6 million a day to incarcerate the children. The numbers are staggeringly higher if we include the cost of detaining the adults.
Wouldn’t that money be better spent on our failing schools and infrastructure?
Barbara Craig, Owasso