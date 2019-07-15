Be wary
The U.S. has been the greatest country on this planet since its inception. Our Constitution begins with the words “We the people,” which defines who governs our country.
However, the socialist-communist-Democratic Party of today represents a severe risk to our basic values. They want open borders, free college, health care for undocumented immigrants, the Green New Deal, higher taxes, etc.
These proposals are all anti-American and anti-capitalism. If implemented, these will destroy us.
Our country was founded on the norm of equality and the opportunity to allow the highest aspirations and goals be achieved. There is neither mention of handouts nor the guarantee of success.
We have always stood for liberty and individual rights, which we have defended many times during our history. We have to be selective concerning who we allow into the country.
Look at Congress; the infiltration of those catering to Sharia law, anti-Semitism and socialism (communism) should concern all Americans.
We have fought communism, socialism, Nazism and radical Islam. Today, they walk our halls of Congress advocating for the destruction of the American way of life.
The communist-socialist-Democratic party wants us to be dependent on government, which will eventually destroy our freedom.
Carlos E. Galvez,
Broken Arrow
Trump’s own words
Tweet, tweet, tweet. I hope a lot of people read the editorial column by Ted Wimner (“The words of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump ... side by side ... you decided who said it best,” July 4).
The column really let me know the thinking of President Trump, of what’s in his mind. He is truly a “big me, little you,” overbearing, egotistical idiot.
And he is our president.
God help us in 2020 if Trump wins the election.
Helen Glasgow,
Cleveland
Don’t forget child
I’m writing about the tragic death of the 5-year-old boy who was killed in April near Gathering Place on Riverside Drive due to alleged negligence by his mother.
There are many sculptures along Riverside Drive. I think this child should be memorialized due to the circumstances of his death.
Why don’t we, as a city, pay for a sculpture or even a nice stone with his photograph on it? We can fund this through donations.
The little boy, or any child, should not be forgotten.
Terry Williams, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Cadence Reyes-Ortiz, 5, also known as Cadien, was riding on the back of a motorized scooter with his mother when hit by a car. His mother, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevan, was charged with child neglect and negligent homicide. She then fled the country. The driver, Renier Shakur Davison, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, causing an accident without a valid driver’s license and driving under a suspended license.
Sanctity of life
Republican leaders and their supporters say they believe in the sanctity of life and oppose abortion under any circumstance.
At the same time, they ignore, show indifference and have no sympathy for the neglect of, and even abuse of, the poor immigrant children and their desperate parents at our southern border.
It appears that they believe in the sanctity of life only before a person is born.
John Merritt,
Tulsa
Iraq’s weapons
Regarding the letter “Duped into War” (June 26), the writer can believe anything he wants, but his facts are erroneous.
The fact that Saddem Hussein had weapons of mass destruction cannot be denied. He actually used those weapons against the Kurds and the Iranians.
Although the weapons of mass destruction were not found, they did exist.
With the array of sanctions placed on Iraq and Saddam Hussein, who is to say he would not sell them to terrorists groups.
Maybe they were moved, perhaps to Syria?
Gordon Marshall,
Broken Arrow