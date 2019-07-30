Employers getting a pass
Until drastic immigration controls in the 1920s, led by groups like the Ku Klux Klan, qualifications for legal immigration were pretty much being able to afford transportation here, having no communicable diseases and not obviously fleeing a felony.
Before World War I, we routinely welcomed as new citizens and taxpayers about 1% of our population. Today, that would mean 4 million people each year, instead of the actual 1 million.
The lie “immigrants are taking our jobs” makes Americans blame the immigrants instead of their employers.
No one loses a job to an immigrant. It was taken away by a greedy boss deciding to extort immigrants into accepting low wages instead of paying an American what the job was worth.
The sentence “Americans aren’t willing to do those jobs” is too short. It should end with, “…for the lousy wages the employers are trying to pay.”
Fact, the vast majority of companies in this country have fewer than 1,000 employees.
Fact, hiring people who are in the country illegally is a crime.
Fact, we deported over 250,000 undocumented immigrants last year.
You’d think that for those 250,000 deportees, at a minimum 250 employers would be prosecuted for the crime of hiring them. You’d be wrong.
If it were true, we would quickly see the U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbying for a return to the pre-World War I immigration rules.
In today’s legal environment “CEO prosecuted for immigration violations” is as unlikely a headline as “Man Bites Dog.”
Bob Zielazinski,
Sperry
Opioid addiction blame
The opioid crisis in our country is a hot topic.
Everyone is blaming the drug companies. Rightly so. But, as consumers, we are all responsible for the problem.
Unless drugs are obtained on the street, we receive our medications from a licensed physician or nurse practitioner via a pharmacy.
The perception of pain is complex and subjective. Some people react to a hangnail like it’s open heart surgery.
Our society has taught us that we are entitled to be pain-free even to the point of sedation.
Doctors and nurses are frequently chastised for not adequately relieving discomfort. Physicians are threatened with lawsuits and verbal and physical abuse for refusing a request for opioid painkillers.
Bottom line: Pain will not kill you, but addiction and overdose will.
We are all guilty of hoarding leftover prescription medications, leaving meds within reach of children or sharing meds with family and friends. Teens have pharm parties to appear cool to their friends.
Many people use analgesics as sleep aids.
The elderly may suffer lethargy, confusion or harmful drug interactions when combining opioids with other medications.
Hopefully, the opioid lawsuits have encouraged physicians to rein in the number of pills and refills they give and the spine to say “no” when angry patients and family members demand more, more, more.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Moon walk talk
I would like to share a conversation I had with my grandmother shortly after our American astronauts walked on the moon.
She said, “Mike, I’ve experienced some exciting things in my life, some good, some bad. I came to Oklahoma in a covered wagon, experienced two world wars, the Depression, and I’ve seen men walk on the moon.”
Yes, grandma, you did experience more history than most of us will in a lifetime.
Mike Sheehan, Collinsville