In response to the column by Noah Smith ("Opponents of Medicare-for-all aren't murderers," Dec. 24), I disagree. They are murderers.

We have the most expensive health care system in the world. Yet half of Americans can't afford to go to the doctor. Why not? Where is that money going? If we spend the most money. Why don't we have the best system? Universal health care is about access for everyone to health care. Of course Smith, a Bloomberg writer with access to health care, can easily form such opinions.

Rodger Gibson, Tulsa

