States that rely heavily on energy production to provide state revenue have learned a lesson that, until recently, Oklahoma never did: The energy industry is volatile, and spending every dime of revenue will leave you in a bind when production inevitably slows.
For example, Alaska, a state with only 740,000 residents, currently has just under $2 billion set aside to offset budget shortfalls and continue to provide services to its citizens. North Dakota, with 760,000 residents, currently has more than $6 billion in reserves. Yet prior to this session, the most Oklahoma, a state with nearly 4 million residents, has ever held in savings was $596 million in 2009.
That was the all-time high until last month, when the state deposited just over $350 million in the constitutional Rainy Day Fund, bringing the balance to $806 million. That money was growth revenue over the prior year, and the amount deposited was required by the constitution. In addition, the Legislature set aside $200 million from revenue available to use in the fiscal year 2020 budget. Those two transactions increased our current savings to just over $1 billion.
Most Oklahomans would likely say that saving money for future economic downturns is sensible given the huge budget shortfalls the state experienced not that long ago, which led to funding cuts in vital state services. From 2013 to 2017, Oklahoma experienced annual budget shortfalls totaling $2.6 billion. In other words, we would have needed $2.6 billion in reserves during that time to ensure that services were not cut, yet we had less than $600 million available to soften the blow.
Still, there are some who believe the state should spend all the revenue it receives. A recent editorial in the Tulsa World (“Stitt pushes toward a $2 billion reserve in a state that can’t provide adequate government services,” August 13) grumbling about the governor’s and Legislature’s efforts to save money for future economic downturns is just a recent example of decades of shortsighted, myopic thinking that leads to shortfalls when energy production declines.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and leadership in the House and Senate made it a priority in 2019 to set aside a portion of the revenue available to budget. Stitt believes the state needs at least $2 billion in reserves, and I fully support that goal, as did several members of the minority party. Despite setting aside $200 million, the $8.1 billion FY-2020 budget was still the largest appropriated budget in state history, even accounting for inflation. That $200 million in savings represented only 2.47% of the appropriated budget.
When times are good, as they are now, we should set some revenue aside so we have a cushion for when times are lean, a good practice that any financial adviser worth their salt would encourage you to do in your personal or business finances. We should expect the same of our state government, and I applaud Stitt and legislative leadership for making this a priority.
Rep. Kyle Hilbert, a Republican, is vice chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriations & Budget Committee. He lives in Bristow.
