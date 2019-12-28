Be careful, Stitt
Gov. Stitt needs all the help he can muster
In his effort to be a tribal compact buster.
The tribes don't think it's funny
He wants more casino money.
They may just see him as another George Custer.
— Tom Bannoy, Broken Arrow
Line for the irresolute
New Year's resolutions are fine,
As long as none of them are mine.
I'm stuck in a rut
With a protruding gut,
And a little weak in the spine.
— John Wilson, Tulsa
2020 vision
Looking forward to a year yet to come,
You may be hoping for nothing but fun.
But a campaign year
May dampen your cheer
If nasty campaigns the candidates run.
— John Staedke, Tulsa