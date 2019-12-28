Be careful, Stitt

Gov. Stitt needs all the help he can muster

In his effort to be a tribal compact buster.

    The tribes don't think it's funny

    He wants more casino money.

They may just see him as another George Custer.

— Tom Bannoy, Broken Arrow

Line for the irresolute

New Year's resolutions are fine,

As long as none of them are mine.

    I'm stuck in a rut

    With a protruding gut,

And a little weak in the spine.

— John Wilson, Tulsa

2020 vision

Looking forward to a year yet to come,

You may be hoping for nothing but fun.

    But a campaign year

    May dampen your cheer

If nasty campaigns the candidates run.

— John Staedke, Tulsa

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags