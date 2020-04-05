Next week, our school year will resume in living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms across our city as Tulsa Public Schools and districts statewide launch distance learning.
To borrow a phrase from our friends on Sesame Street in “The For Now Normal” segment, teachers will engage with students from afar using internet tools, videos, email, phone calls, paper pickup and postal mail.
It will not be perfect. It will likely be a bit messy.
Yet, I know that together we will meet the challenge head-on and do the best we can to keep our children safely learning.
Families are always our most important partners. In the coming weeks, that partnership will deepen as we co-navigate “The For Now Normal” of teaching, learning and living.
We know that school is more than just a building. It’s an experience that students share with their classmates, teachers and others in their school family. This experience is both what makes school special and what makes “The For Now Normal” so different, stressful and daunting for everyone.
While your children engage in distance learning, you are likely working from home, caring for even younger children or providing essential work for our community outside of your home.
You might be one of the many Americans who have lost their jobs and are dealing firsthand with the added stress of economic instability.
Regardless of your circumstances, “The For Now Normal” is a lot. We all need to be gentle with ourselves.
Whether we feel strong or weak, courageous or scared, resilient or daunted, we can give ourselves permission to feel what we feel in each moment.
You are not alone.
Everyone is managing through this as best we can, and we have an opportunity to learn from each other even as we maintain social distance.
Here are some suggestions:
• Make and stick to a schedule. Keep a consistent bedtime and wake up at the same time in the morning. While things likely will not go exactly as planned, set a small number of attainable goals for the day and celebrate when you meet them.
• Watch the signals your kids are giving. They might need to talk more, or they might need help finding words to express their feelings. They probably need more hugs than usual.
• Keep in mind that learning happens in many ways including walking and talking, observing nature, asking questions and in finding moments of joy together.
• Embrace the struggle. Children learn more and learn to solve problems as they engage in productive struggle with their school work (or with their siblings!). You do not always have to intervene. Of course they will test you on this, but with consistency, you will hopefully get a routine in place.
• Take a walk and play outside safely. Springtime in Oklahoma is beautiful, so get out when you can and take advantage of it.
• Remember that our children are watching us for cues as to how to feel during this time and for lessons about how to handle adversity. They will see that you are resilient but also human.
• Take advantage of the materials that the district and your teachers are providing. They have been carefully selected and match what children should be learning in each grade level. Remember though that reading good books, staying safe and loving each other through this are the most important assignments of all.
Finally, as we experience this new “The For Now Normal,” let’s make sure that we are giving ourselves and others grace.
There is no guidebook for living through a global pandemic.
We will blaze these trails together making the best decisions we can and loving one another. With time and healing, we will look back on this monumental and historical time as a trying but unifying experience when we stayed home not only for our own family’s health but to keep our entire community safer.
There will be a day when we get our old normal back — when we can hug our grandparents, friends and neighbors; shake the hands of our colleagues; and chat with strangers next to us in the grocery line.
When we get there, I believe we will find that we are more grateful, more aware and even more kind. When we get there.
Deborah Gist is the superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.
