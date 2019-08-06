Syndicated cartoon: Speaker Pelosi is not there yet on impeachment By R.J. MATSON cagle.com 8 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 2019-08-06 ed-toonSyndicated cartoon for Aug. 6, 2019: Democarts; Impeach President Trump; Speaker Pelosi: Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Tulsa filmmaker returns home to shoot film with Oscar winner, Marvel star and more in crime drama Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 'An Amazing Man': James Thompson remembered for kind, loving heart Deputies identify man who died at radio tower Sunday during alleged copper theft as boyfriend of jailed woman Update: Woman arrested on murder complaint after death at radio tower during attempted copper theft Meet the newsroom Ginnie Graham: Editorial columnist promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Streets Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it. promotion 2019 Best in the World Best in the World 2019 More Latest Local Offers Cleaning - Julia's House Cleaning Residential & Commercial cleaning, one time, weekly or bi-weekly. Monthly with No Contract. Excellent Ref. Avail. 24 hrs. Call Julia 918-861-2018 Watkins Tree Service 918-437-5027 Trimming, Removal, Stump Grinding. Insured, Senior & Veteran Discounts. Free Estimates. 918-437-5027 Bunchy Pest Control 918-998-2847 CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Member of the BBB, Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS Sharklahoma Shark Quiz Test your knowledge in all things shark and enter for a chance to win a prize pack from the … 2019 Best in the World Thank you for all your votes. Winners will be announced September 22.