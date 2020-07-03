North Tulsa residents have lived too long in a food desert but are getting closer to the Oasis Fresh Market with a groundbreaking last week.
The $3.9 million, 16,425-square-foot grocery store is set to open in the spring in the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue.
This is great news for north Tulsa and the entire city. Having fresh, affordable, healthy food for all residents is crucial for a thriving economy.
The market is made possible through the work of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. with costs covered by Tulsa Development Authority, the city of Tulsa through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and the Zarrow Family Foundation.
Relentless advocacy from District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Tulsa Economic Development CEO Rose Washington played an essential role.
North Tulsa has battled its food desert status in fits and starts for decades.
This unique model was created by north Tulsa residents with their neighbors in mind.
The market will have the typical offerings of a full-service supermarket, with meat, produce and dairy departments. In addition, it will feature a demonstration kitchen for education on cooking inexpensive, healthy meals.
Customers will also have access to a multipurpose room and walk-in beer and wine cooler. The EcoAlliance Group LLC will operate the store.
The Oasis market is more than just a store, as noted at the groundbreaking by Aaron Johnson, executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center and part of the EcoAlliance Group LLC.
“Today, we are going to break ground to break that cycle of generational poverty and to break that cycle of food deserts.”
This project represents a new beginning, and we look forward to being patrons of this state-of-the-art market.
