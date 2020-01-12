You are the cartoonist! Win your own Bruce Plante original! Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante will publish a cartoon each Monday and you get to create the punch line.
Submit your entry by leaving a comment on the caption contest post on the Tulsa World Facebook page. Pseudonyms are not allowed for entries.
Deadline for captions is noon Wednesday. We will choose the best submissions and let the online community vote on the winner, at tulsaworld.com/opinion. The voting deadline is noon Thursday.
The winning caption will be published on Mondays in print and online at tulsaworld.com/opinion, along with a new cartoon. The person with the winning caption will receive the original cartoon with the caption added.