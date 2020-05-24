As part of many school commencement traditions, valedictorians give farewell speeches to their class. This year, districts have altered plans to adhere to public safety guidelines of physical distancing. It has meant the absence of some.
For today’s Opinion section, the Tulsa World is publishing the addresses two top-ranked high school seniors were prepared to give at their graduation ceremonies. These are words of optimism, hope and happiness, things everyone needs to hear.
We join in the celebration and offer our congratulations to all graduates.