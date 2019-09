A golden silk orb-weaver spider, sometimes called a zipper spider, traps a cicada in its web, wrapping it in silk threads, on Sunday. Females can grow to 3 inches long, not including their legs, according to insectidentification.org. They build webs up to 3 feet in diameter. The spider is relatively harmless to humans, although it will bite if handled, according to the website. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World