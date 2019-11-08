ORU 95, Houston Baptist 81
HBU (0-2) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Gomes 22 1-5 0-0 2-2 0-2 2 4
DuBose 30 2-17 0-6 5-8 2-5 2 9
Pierre 26 2-10 0-2 1-2 2-9 1 5
Dalton 30 4-5 1-2 5-8 0-5 2 14
Gates 33 9-17 6-13 1-1 1-1 1 25
Stent 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2
Uloko 12 3-5 0-0 0-0 3-4 2 6
McKenzie 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0
Murphy 26 6-9 2-2 0-0 0-5 4 14
Iyeyemi 4 0-0 0-0 2-2 0-0 1 2
team 2-8
TOTALS 200 28-71 9-26 16-23 10-41 18 81
Assists: Pierre 5, Murphy 3, Gomes 2, DuBose, Dalton, Uloko. Blocks: Gomes 2, Uloko, Murphy. Turnovers: Pierre 5, Uloko 3, Murphy 2, Iyeyemi 2, DuBose 2, Gates, McKenzie, Team. Steals: Dalton 3, Gomes 2, Murphy.
ORU (1-1) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Obanor 25 0-5 0-3 4-4 2-8 5 4
Nzekwesi 32 7-11 0-0 4-9 2-8 5 18
Burns 28 8-16 0-2 5-6 2-9 2 21
Abmas 25 7-18 6-15 0-0 1-2 0 20
Fuqua 26 3-11 2-5 2-2 0-4 4 10
Kearns 27 4-6 1-3 2-3 0-2 3 11
Lazenby 18 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 2
Lufile 14 4-9 0-0 1-2 5-11 1 9
Lacis 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Saunders 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0
team 4-6
TOTALS 200 34-78 9-29 18-26 17-53 21 95
Assists: Burns 5, Fuqua 4, Kearns 3, Obanor 2, Nzekwesi 2, Lazenby. Blocks: Nzekwesi 3, Obanor. Turnovers: Fuqua 6, Burns 3, Kearns 2, Lazenby 2, Obanor, Nzekwesi, Abmas. Steals: Nzekwesi 3, Fuqua 2, Kearns 2, Obanor, Abmas, Lazenby.
HBU 35 46 — 81 ORU 39 56 — 95
Att.: 2,159. Technicals: HBU, coach (2).