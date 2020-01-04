Omaha 74, ORU 67
ORU (7-8, 0-2) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Obana 30 4-11 2-6 8-8 5-10 1 18
Nzekwesi 34 7-13 0-0 0-2 3-10 2 14
Burns 30 1-7 0-1 0-0 3-4 4 2
Abmas 28 3-11 2-9 0-0 0-0 0 8
Kearns 28 1-2 1-2 5-7 0-0 2 8
Lufile 11 3-7 0-0 3-4 5-8 2 9
Fuqua 23 1-4 0-2 0-0 0-2 3 2
Saunders 0+ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lazenby 12 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-1 09 3
Lacis 4 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 3
team 2-3
TOTALS 22-58 7-23 16-21 19-39 14 67
Assists: Burns 5, Fuqua 2, Abmas, Kearns, Lazenby, Lacis. Blocks: Abmas, Lufile, Fuqua. Turnovers: Kearns 3, Obanor 2, Burns 2, Lufile 2, Nzekwesi, Abmas, Lazenby, Lacis, Team. Steals: Nzekwesi 3, Obanor, Abmas, Kearns, Fuqua.
OMAHA (9-8, 2-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Tut 20 8-10 1-1 0-0 1-3 3 17
Pile 32 3-7 0-0 2-2 2-8 1 8
Gibson 31 5-15 3-8 0-0 0-2 3 13
Thornhill 31 5-6 0-0 2-3 2-4 0 12
Akinwole 29 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0
Hughes 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 2
Robinson 29 3-10 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 7
Ruffin 18 5-5 2-2 3-4 1-4 4 15
Brusseau 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
team 1-2
TOTALS 30-57 7-16 7-9 8-28 13 74
Assists: Akinwole 7, Robinson 3, Pile 2, Gibson, Ruffin. Blocks: Pile 2, Thornill, Akinwole, Hughes, Ruffin. Turnovers: Pile 2, Gibson 2, Robinson 2, Tut, Thornhill, Akinwole, Hughes, Ruffin. Steals: Tut, Pile, Gibson, Thornhill, Akinwole, Hughes, Ruffin, Brusseau.
ORU 41 26 — 67 Omaha 33 41 — 74
Att.: 2,251.