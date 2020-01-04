Omaha 74, ORU 67

ORU (7-8, 0-2) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Obana 30 4-11 2-6 8-8 5-10 1 18

Nzekwesi 34 7-13 0-0 0-2 3-10 2 14

Burns 30 1-7 0-1 0-0 3-4 4 2

Abmas 28 3-11 2-9 0-0 0-0 0 8

Kearns 28 1-2 1-2 5-7 0-0 2 8

Lufile 11 3-7 0-0 3-4 5-8 2 9

Fuqua 23 1-4 0-2 0-0 0-2 3 2

Saunders 0+ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

Lazenby 12 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-1 09 3

Lacis 4 1-1 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 3

team 2-3

TOTALS 22-58 7-23 16-21 19-39 14 67

Assists: Burns 5, Fuqua 2, Abmas, Kearns, Lazenby, Lacis. Blocks: Abmas, Lufile, Fuqua. Turnovers: Kearns 3, Obanor 2, Burns 2, Lufile 2, Nzekwesi, Abmas, Lazenby, Lacis, Team. Steals: Nzekwesi 3, Obanor, Abmas, Kearns, Fuqua.

OMAHA (9-8, 2-0) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Tut 20 8-10 1-1 0-0 1-3 3 17

Pile 32 3-7 0-0 2-2 2-8 1 8

Gibson 31 5-15 3-8 0-0 0-2 3 13

Thornhill 31 5-6 0-0 2-3 2-4 0 12

Akinwole 29 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0

Hughes 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 2

Robinson 29 3-10 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 7

Ruffin 18 5-5 2-2 3-4 1-4 4 15

Brusseau 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

team 1-2

TOTALS 30-57 7-16 7-9 8-28 13 74

Assists: Akinwole 7, Robinson 3, Pile 2, Gibson, Ruffin. Blocks: Pile 2, Thornill, Akinwole, Hughes, Ruffin. Turnovers: Pile 2, Gibson 2, Robinson 2, Tut, Thornhill, Akinwole, Hughes, Ruffin. Steals: Tut, Pile, Gibson, Thornhill, Akinwole, Hughes, Ruffin, Brusseau.

ORU 41 26 — 67 Omaha 33 41 — 74

Att.: 2,251.

