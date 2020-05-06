The executive director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is urging school athletic facilities to remain closed until June 1 as communities begin to re-emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Even though our state has started the ‘re-opening’ process, we feel it is important for our member school facilities to remain closed until at least June 1,” OSSAA director David Jackson wrote Monday in a letter to athletic directors.
“This will give us enough time to review data from our state and local government entities, our health care professionals and other national sports and activities governing bodies. Based on information we have at that time, we could adjust the June 1 date and add or relax restrictions to the summer activities regulations,” he wrote.
Jackson said the OSSAA’s focus “has become doing all we can do to help preserve the opening of schools and activities in the fall.”
Schools have been locked down and all OSSAA activities have been suspended since spring break. The OSSAA board of directors voted March 26 to cancel the 6A-2A state high school basketball tournaments and all spring activities.
Jackson wrote that the OSSAA has been receiving increasing numbers of phone calls about what summer activities will be allowed “as the official close of the school year draws near.” Most school districts end the academic year around May 15.
