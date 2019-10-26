OKLAHOMA St. AT NO. 23 IOWA St. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
TV: FS1
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: OSU 4-3, 1-3 Big 12; Iowa State 5-2, 3-1
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: Iowa State beat OSU 48-42 in Stillwater on Oct. 6, 2018.
All-time series: OSU leads 31-19-3.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny. Kickoff, 57°.
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Cowboys trying to avoid first 3-game losing streak since 2015 season
A loss to No. 23 Iowa State would give Oklahoma State a three-game losing streak for the first time since the 2015 season. The Cowboys started the season strong but have taken major steps backward in their past two games. Four years ago, OSU lost the last two games of the regular season, followed by a 48-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.
Second down | Key matchup
QB Brock Purdy vs. Oklahoma State secondary
Brock Purdy has thrown for more than 340 yards three times this season and has a 70% completion rate. The OSU secondary has allowed 736 passing yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions just in the past two games. Purdy could have another big game if the Cowboys aren’t careful.
Third down | Player to watch
Spencer Sanders
The OSU quarterback has eight turnovers in the past two games. He’s talented, but unfortunately for him, all eyes will be on the redshirt freshman until he starts protecting the ball better.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
In Ames, OSU stumbles again
From Bill Haisten: This game is huge for Mike Gundy (who is 8-9 in his past 17 games), for Spencer Sanders (who committed eight turnovers in losses to Texas Tech and Baylor), and for a Cowboys defense that was gashed by Baylor’s big plays last week. If Oklahoma State has any chance of achieving a truly successful season, then a Saturday win in Ames is imperative. But while the Cowboys have been beaten in three of their past four games, the Matt Campbell-coached Cyclones ride a three-game win streak and are unbeaten in their past 10 October games. This one should be highly competitive and entertaining, but Jack Trice Stadium is a tough venue for visitors. Iowa State wins it 38-35.