First down | Story of the game
Cowboys quieted after halftime
After a stellar second half last week in which it outscored Tulsa 20-0, Oklahoma State squandered multiple opportunities Saturday in the second half against No. 12 Texas. Aside from a late touchdown following a Longhorns turnover, the Cowboys mustered three points after halftime. Texas, on the other hand, put the game away with two touchdown drives.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Hubbard contained for majority
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard, who entered as the nation’s top rusher, had a modest outing by his standards and finished with 121 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries. Against TU, he exploded for 256 yards and three TDs on 32 carries.
Third down | Game MVP
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger
Ehlinger was 20-of-28 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. His third-quarter interception, a result of a tipped pass, was his first of the season. He also rushed for 70 yards, surpassing 1,000 yards for his career.
Fourth down | What’s next
Unbeaten Wildcats visit Stillwater
On Sept. 28, the Cowboys host Kansas State, which is off to a surprising 3-0 start under first-year coach Chris Klieman after defeating Mississippi State in Week 3. The Wildcats will be coming off an open date and have won back-to-back meetings in the series.