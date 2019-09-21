OSU Texas Football

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (center) is brought down just short of the goal line Saturday night by Texas defenders in Austin, Texas. Hubbard had 121 hard-earned yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

First down | Story of the game

Cowboys quieted after halftime

After a stellar second half last week in which it outscored Tulsa 20-0, Oklahoma State squandered multiple opportunities Saturday in the second half against No. 12 Texas. Aside from a late touchdown following a Longhorns turnover, the Cowboys mustered three points after halftime. Texas, on the other hand, put the game away with two touchdown drives.

Second down | Matchup that mattered

Hubbard contained for majority

OSU running back Chuba Hubbard, who entered as the nation’s top rusher, had a modest outing by his standards and finished with 121 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries. Against TU, he exploded for 256 yards and three TDs on 32 carries.

Third down | Game MVP

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger was 20-of-28 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. His third-quarter interception, a result of a tipped pass, was his first of the season. He also rushed for 70 yards, surpassing 1,000 yards for his career.

Fourth down | What’s next

Unbeaten Wildcats visit Stillwater

On Sept. 28, the Cowboys host Kansas State, which is off to a surprising 3-0 start under first-year coach Chris Klieman after defeating Mississippi State in Week 3. The Wildcats will be coming off an open date and have won back-to-back meetings in the series.

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452