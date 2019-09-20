Before 2010, Oklahoma State was 2-22 in its series against Texas. In 2010-18, the Cowboys were 7-2 against the Longhorns. In games played in Austin, OSU has have won five in a row. A review of the Austin streak:
OSU 33, Texas 16
Nov. 13, 2010
The Longhorns had no answer for OSU’s offensive weapons. Brandon Weeden passed for 409 yards. Kendall Hunter rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Blackmon totaled nine catches for 145 yards. He and Weeden connected for a 67-yard TD as OSU won in Austin for the first time since 1944.
OSU 38, Texas 26
Oct. 15, 2011
Texas nearly doubled Oklahoma State in time of possession, but the Cowboys offensive line dominated. OSU’s run game was the difference. Former Union star Jeremy Smith ran for 140 yards and two TDs as OSU averaged 7.5 yards per rush.
OSU 38, Texas 13
Nov. 16, 2013
The Cowboys defense recorded eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage and intercepted Texas quarterback Case McCoy three times. QB Clint Chelf passed for two TDs and ran for two while leading OSU in rushing with 95 yards.
OSU 30, Texas 27
Sept. 26, 2015
The Cowboys stole this one. OSU’s Ben Grogan booted two field goals in the final 93 seconds. The second was converted with 7 seconds left, after Texas punter Michael Dickson dropped a long snap and gave OSU great field position. The Cowboys averaged only 2.2 yards per rush but sacked Longhorns QB Jerrod Heard seven times.
OSU 13, Texas 10 (OT)
Oct. 21, 2017
Again, OSU’s defense stepped up nicely. The Longhorns finished with only 283 total yards and averaged 1.3 per rush. During overtime, after OSU had taken a three-point lead on a Matt Ammendola field goal, Texas freshman QB Sam Ehlinger lobbed a pass into the end zone, and OSU’s Ramon Richards ended the game with an easy interception.