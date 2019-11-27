OSU 86, Syracuse 72
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
McGriff 26 3-4 1-2 0-0 3-8 5 7
Anei 24 6-9 0-0 7-8 3-8 4 19
Dziagwa 32 5-12 4-11 2-2 0-3 1 16
Likekele 36 8-11 1-1 9-10 1-5 1 26
Waters 27 1-4 0-2 2-2 1-3 4 4
Roessink 16 0-2 0-1 1-4 0-1 3 1
Ke.Boone 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0
Ka.Boone 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 2
Harris 18 3-7 3-7 0-0 1-3 0 9
Anderson 8 0-4 0-2 0-0 1-4 2 0
Laurent 3 0-0 0-0 2-2 0-0 1 2
team 1-3
TOTALS 27-55 9-26 23-28 11-39 24 86
Assists: Likekele 8, McGriff 2, Dziagwa 2, Harris 2,, Anderson 2, Roessink. Blocks: Anei 2. Turnovers: McGriff 4, Waters 4, Likekele 3, Harris 2, Roessink 2, Anei, Ka.Boone, Laurent. Steals: Likekele 5, Anei 2, Waters 2, Anderson 2, Dziagwa.
SYRACUSE (4-2) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Dolezaj 34 1-3 0-1 5-10 2-2 4 7
Hughes 33 8-15 5-10 7-8 0-4 4 28
Sidibe 21 3-7 0-0 0-0 4-9 4 6
Girard 35 3-11 1-7 5-5 0-2 4 12
Boeheim 29 2-11 1-7 3-4 0-1 1 8
Guerrier 20 0-2 0-1 4-6 2-6 3 4
Goodine 11 1-4 0-3 1-2 0-2 0 3
Edwards 6 0-1 0-0 1-2 1-1 0 1
Braswell 7 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 3
Washington 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0
team 3-3
TOTALS 19-56 8-31 26-37 12-31 20 72
Assists: Girard 9, Boeheim 3, Dolezaj, Hughes. Blocks: Hughes, Guerrier. Turnovers: Girard 5, Dolezaj 3, Hughes 2, Sideibe 2, Boeheim 2, Guerrier 2, Goodine. Steals: Dolezaj 3, Girard 3, Sidibe, Guerrier, Goodine.
Oklahoma State 43 43 — 86 Syracuse 31 41 — 72
Att.: 4,114.