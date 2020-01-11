TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40
OSU (9-6, 0-3) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
McGriff 31 4-9 1-3 2-2 2-6 1 11
Laurent 13 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0
Dziagwa 16 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-1 1 0
Likekele 28 5-11 0-0 2-4 1-5 1 12
Waters 37 0-8 0-5 0-0 0-4 2 0
Anderson 28 4-12 0-2 0-0 1-6 3 8
Anei 17 1-3 0-0 2-2 3-5 4 4
Harris 21 2-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 5
Ka.Boone 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0
team 0-2
TOTALS 16-53 2-19 6-8 7-32 15 40
Assists: Waters 4, Anderson 3, McGriff, Harris, Ka.Boone. Blocks: Anei 3. Turnovers: Anderson 5, Waters 3, Anei 2, McGriff, Dziagwa, Likekele. Steals: McGriff 2, Laurent, Anderson, Ka.Boone.
TCU (12-3, 3-0) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Samuel 33 0-4 0-0 0-0 3-8 0 0
Bane 37 6-15 4-8 4-4 2-9 2 20
Dennis 18 2-7 1-2 0-0 0-3 4 5
Grayer 20 1-4 0-3 2-2 2-4 2 4
Nembhard 29 2-6 0-3 1-2 0-3 2 5
Fuller 15 0-2 0-2 3-4 0-0 0 3
Farabello 32 3-6 2-4 2-2 1-6 0 10
Smith 10 2-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 5
LeDee 7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-3 4 0
team 0-2
TOTALS 16-48 8-25 12-16 8-39 14 52
Assists: Bane 6, Farabello 3, Samuel, Fuller, LeDee. Blocks: Samuel 3, Grayer. Turnovers: Nembhard 3, Samuel 2, Bane 2, Dennis 2, Grayer 2, Farabello 2. Steals: Bane 3, Dennis 2, Grayer, Farabello.
Olklahoma St. 17 23 — 40 TCU 24 28 — 52
Att.: 6,001.