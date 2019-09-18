The Big 12 Conference men’s basketball schedule was announced Wednesday, and Oklahoma State will host Big Monday games against West Virginia on Jan. 6 and Kansas on Feb. 24.
This season will be OSU’s first Big Monday appearance since playing at Oklahoma in 2017.
The Cowboys’ first Big 12 game is Jan. 4 at Texas Tech.
OSU tips off the regular season Nov. 6 at home against Oral Roberts.
All five of last year’s starters are returning for the Cowboys.
2019-20 scheduleNovember
1 Rogers State (exh.), 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+; 6 Oral Roberts, 7 p.m., ESPN+; 9 UMKC, 2 p.m., ESPN+; 13 at Charleston, TBA; 17 Yale, 2 p.m., ESPN+; 22 Western Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPN+; 27 Syracuse at Barlcays Center, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; 29 Penn State/Ole Miss at Barclays Center, TBA, ESPN2/U
December
4 Georgetown, 7 p.m., ESPN+; 8 Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPNU; 15 at Houston, TBA; 21 Minnesota at BOK Center, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; 29 Southeastern Louisiana, 2 p.m.
January
4 at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2/ESPNU; 6 West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2; 11 at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2; 15 Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN+; 18 Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU; 21 at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN+; 27 Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
February
1 at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ABC; 5 TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN+; 8 at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2; 11 at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 15 Texas Tech, noon, CBS; 18 at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 22 Oklahoma, 3 p.m., ESPN/2/U; 24 at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN; 29 Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPN2/U
March
4 Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U; 7 at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN/2; 11-14 at Big 12 Championship