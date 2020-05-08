Much has been said about Oklahoma State’s top-10 incoming men’s basketball recruiting class. OSU fans are anxiously waiting to see what the finished product of the new-look Cowboys is going to be once the season starts.
For those wondering what the coaching staff thinks about this class, the Cowboys tweeted a series of videos with head coach Mike Boynton and assistant Erik Pastrana breaking down each player.
Let’s take a look at what Boynton and Pastrana had to say about each player in OSU’s 2020 recruiting class in the same order each video was released.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe
Moncrieffe’s recruiting stock may have suffered a little because he was playing in Canada, but being a two-time Canadian Player of the Year should speak for itself.
Position: Forward
Height: 6-7
National rank: 247sports: No. 148; Rivals: N/A
High school: Orangeville Prep (Canada)
Boynton comments: He’s a driver. He drives with force, he drives understanding that’s his identity and he drives to put people on posters.
Pastrana comments: I love the fact that he’s been in high-level competition internationally. Orangeville Prep played a great schedule. He’s a guy that’s not going to be surprised by playing against and with other really good players.
Rondel Walker
Walker’s former high school coach, Lenny Bert, described Walker as a jack of all trades. He led his high school team in points, assists and steals last season after leading the team in five categories his junior year.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-2
National rank: 247sports: No. 87; Rivals: No. 105
High school: Putnam City West
Boynton: Takes pride defensively. Very aware on the ball, off the ball. A lot of that is his intelligence, but the other part is his competitiveness.
Pastrana: The one thing that excites me the most about him is that he’s an underrated shot maker without question.
Ferron Flavors
Flavors is a graduate transfer whose 42.7% shooting from 3 last season led the Western Athletic Conference. He is a 3-point specialist who will help the Cowboys space the floor.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-3
National rank: N/A
Former college: Cal Baptist
Boynton: He’s been a proven shot maker pretty much his whole career…He knows that’s who he is and he embraces it.
Pastrana: On top of shooting, the thing I’m most excited about with him is having a senior on our roster that can provide some leadership.
Montreal Pena
Pena averaged 8.8 points, and one block per game on 74% shooting on a Texas Titans AAU team that also featured Walker and Cade Cunningham.
Position: Forward
Height: 6-5
National rank: 247sports: No. 328; Rivals: N/A
High school: Martin High School (Texas)
Boynton: We primarily need him early on to be somebody who can run the floor, catch and finish around the basket and then protect the rim for us on the other end.
Pastrana: His ability to protect the rim — us having (Kalib Boone) and Yor (Anei) — we already have rim protectors so we’re just kind of building on that, which is really important the way we defend and the way we pressure the basketball.
Donovan Williams
Williams’ former high school coach, Tony Quattrocchi, said he has the ability to score at all three levels. He said Williams can get the ball to the rim, hit mid-range jump shots and is a streaky 3-point shooter.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-5
National rank: 247sports: No. 159; Rivals No. 128
High school: Lincoln North Star (Nebraska)
Boynton: He’s somebody we think from a basketball standpoint is going to bring a scoring mentality. A guy who’s always proven he can make baskets at a high level.
Cade Cunningham
Cunningham is the main attraction to this recruiting class and will be the highest-rated prospect to compete in an Oklahoma State jersey this upcoming season.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-7
National rank: 247sports: No. 1; Rivals: No. 1
High school: Montverde Academy (Florida)
Boynton: This may be the most underrated, underappreciated part of his game … his ability to rebound defensively at 6-foot-7, which eliminates an extra pass from the break.
Erik Pastrana: The one thing that jumped out to me is the way he controls the pace of the game. Whether it’s rebounding and pushing it on the run or getting guys into spots and then making plays.